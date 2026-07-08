UNIGRID Ships First Sodium-Ion Residential Batteries

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIGRID Inc. , the ultra-safe sodium-ion battery company, today announced the first deliveries of its first-generation sodium-ion residential energy storage systems (RESS), Na+Casa™ . The initial units have been installed in homes across Europe, with U.S. residential installations expected by the end of 2026, pending completion of additional compliance requirements for sodium-ion batteries in North America. This marks a major step in bringing safe, reliable, affordable, and lithium-free battery storage to both the European and U.S. residential markets.

Today, battery adoption rates are climbing, and more homeowners are choosing solar-plus-storage systems for backup power and greater energy independence. Designed for a 25-year operational lifespan, UNIGRID’s advanced sodium-ion technology gives a safer, more reliable, and longer-lasting option for backup power, solar self-consumption, and long-term energy resilience that matches the durability of solar installations. Engineered for compatibility with most existing hybrid inverters, Na+Casa™ is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of residential solar retrofits.

Built on UNIGRID’s proprietary NCO sodium-ion chemistry, the battery also supports a broader shift toward more resilient energy storage supply chains by reducing dependence on cobalt, nickel, and volatile lithium markets in favor of abundant, responsibly sourced sodium. Na+Casa™ is rated at 9.25kWh capacity and is already priced competitively with lithium-ion systems today.

“As residential energy bills rise — especially during extreme weather events such as the record heatwave we are seeing around the world — homeowners need storage that is safe, reliable, and financially sound,” said Darren H. S. Tan, CEO and co-founder of UNIGRID. “With Na+Casa, UNIGRID is moving NCO sodium-ion from just a promising technology to a tangible residential storage product, giving installers and integrators a lucrative alternative to lithium-ion.”

UNIGRID’s Na+Casa™ is designed to give installers and integrators the option for:

Enhanced safety: Built on UNIGRID’s proprietary NCO sodium-ion chemistry, the system eliminates any possibility of thermal propagation due to its inherent safety.

Built on UNIGRID’s proprietary NCO sodium-ion chemistry, the system eliminates any possibility of thermal propagation due to its inherent safety. Long-term value: Built to align with the expected life of most residential solar panel installations (about 25 years), Na+Casa™ is designed to become part of a home’s long-term energy infrastructure rather than a short-term add-on.

Built to align with the expected life of most residential solar panel installations (about 25 years), Na+Casa™ is designed to become part of a home’s long-term energy infrastructure rather than a short-term add-on. Extreme climate resilience: The battery operates across temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F), supporting use in regions facing freezing winters, intense heat, or increasingly volatile weather.

The battery operates across temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F), supporting use in regions facing freezing winters, intense heat, or increasingly volatile weather. Lower total cost of ownership: By combining an accessible price point, long lifespan, and simplified installation, UNIGRID aims to help homeowners avoid a mid-life battery replacement and make home storage a more durable investment.

For more information about Na+Casa™, visit the website .

About UNIGRID, Inc.

UNIGRID, Inc. delivers safe, low-cost, advanced sodium-ion batteries to power energy storage and electric mobility applications. A University of California, San Diego spin-off, the company was founded in 2021 based on the groundbreaking Ph.D. research of Dr. Darren H. S. Tan and Dr. Erik A. Wu. To learn more about UNIGRID, Inc., visit https://unigridbattery.com/

Media Contact:

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

unigrid@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Na+Casa™?

Na+Casa™ is UNIGRID’s first-generation sodium-ion residential energy storage system, designed for residential backup power, solar self-consumption, and long-term home energy resilience. It gives homeowners a lithium-free option for safer and more durable storage.

How is Na+Casa™ different from lithium-ion solutions?

Na+Casa™ is built on UNIGRID’s proprietary NCO sodium-ion chemistry, which uses abundant sodium rather than relying on cobalt, nickel, and volatile lithium markets. The system is designed to improve safety, reduce supply chain risk, and support long operating life in a wide range of climates.

How does Na+Casa™ benefit installers and integrators?

Na+Casa™ gives installers and integrators a differentiated sodium-ion storage option for residential solar and backup power projects. It is engineered for compatibility with most existing hybrid inverters, helping reduce the cost and complexity of residential solar retrofits while offering customers a safer, longer-lasting alternative to lithium-ion.

How does Na+Casa™ perform in extreme climates?

Na+Casa™ operates across temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F), supporting use in regions facing freezing winters, intense heat, or increasingly volatile weather, without losing operational lifetime.

When will Na+Casa™ be available in the U.S.?

Initial Na+Casa™ units have been installed in homes across Europe. U.S. residential installations are expected by the end of 2026, pending completion of additional compliance requirements for sodium-ion batteries in North America.

How is UNIGRID scaling production?

UNIGRID is currently producing cells at 200 MWh per year and plans to expand to 2 GWh per year in 2027 through foundry relationships in China, Korea, and Japan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3177ac7d-5273-4a1d-a81f-3f3663f66d1c