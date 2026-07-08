Legal Experts to Examine How the US Copyright Act Has Addressed an Evolving World as It Approaches 50th Anniversary

DANVERS, Mass., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, will host “Still Standing: Fifty Years of the Copyright Act and the Path Ahead,” a LinkedIn Live event, on July 14 at 10:00 am ET. The discussion will examine how the US Copyright Act has adapted over the past half-century and how well equipped it is for the next wave of technological, legal, and market disruption.

The event will feature David Carson, Retired Copyright Claims Officer and General Counsel, US Copyright Office; Suzy Wilson, Former General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights, US Copyright Office; and Pippa Loengard, Executive Director of the Kernochan Center for Law, Media and the Arts and Lecturer-in-Law at Columbia Law School.

This panel of legal experts will mark the golden anniversary of the US Copyright Act by discussing not just what the law says, but how it holds up in the face of changing creative works and technologies. They will offer perspectives from across the copyright ecosystem, spanning government, industry, and academia, examining how the Act has evolved, where it is straining, and what the major challenges will be in the years ahead.

“The US Copyright Act of 1976 is a landmark law that ushered in comprehensive changes needed to help make copyright work,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “The Act has survived the test of time. Now 50 years later, it is being tested again by developments in how copyrighted works are made and the impact of AI systems on every part of the copyright ecosystem.”

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and thought leadership. Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI, the organization also maintains an online thought leadership hub, AI, Copyright & Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.

In April 2026, CCC hosted “Geopolitics of AI: The Impact of Local Regulation on Global Business,” featuring Anu Bradford discussing the phenomenon she termed The Brussels Effect: the European Union’s (EU) impact on international business, regulation and policy, and its potential to influence the future of AI across the globe. In February 2026, CCC presented “Collective Management: Bridging Copyright History and The AI Future,” with Daniel Gervais and Erin Finlay, examining the role of copyright and collective management in reducing legal uncertainty and supporting a balanced marketplace.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.