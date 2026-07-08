Spring Sleep Adds New Scientific Advisory Board Members

MIAMI, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Sleep, the flagship consumer brand of Spectrum Sleep Solutions Inc., focused on expanding access to advanced sleep therapies across the U.S., announces the addition of five new members to its Scientific Advisory Board.

eXciteOSA® is the only FDA-cleared daytime treatment for primary snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Unlike CPAP and other therapies that only manage symptoms, eXciteOSA uses gentle neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to strengthen airway muscles – addressing a root cause of OSA.

The current chair of Spring Sleep’s Scientific Advisory Board is Dr. Brian Weeks, a nationally recognized expert in sleep health who focuses on innovations for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

New members include:

Chad W. Dammling, DDS, MD, FACS, Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery

Robert Puchalski, MD, FAAOA, South Carolina ENT Allergy and Sleep Medicine B

Katherine Green, MD, MS, UC Health

Asim Roy, MD, Ohio Sleep Medicine Institute

Shane Pahlavan, MD, The ENT & Allergy Center of Texas





“The need for innovative sleep solutions continues to grow,” said Forrest Ackerman, CEO of Spectrum Sleep Solutions and Spring Sleep. “We’re honored to have these incredible expert physicians joining our team to help guide us to improve treatments for sleep-disordered breathing.”

To learn more about Spring Sleep and the innovative eXciteOSA therapy, visit www.springsleep.com .

About Spring Sleep

Spring Sleep is the flagship consumer brand of Spectrum Sleep Solutions Inc., focused on expanding access to advanced sleep therapies across the United States. Its debut product, eXciteOSA®, is the only FDA-cleared daytime treatment for primary snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Spring Sleep delivers innovative, non-invasive solutions directly to consumers, providing a seamless and trusted experience. As a bridge between clinical innovation and patient care, Spring Sleep empowers individuals to take control of their sleep health. springsleep.com

Media contact:

Kate Stabrawa

pr@springsleep.com

720-318-4080

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87708bb3-7716-4875-91a0-fe979c0e1889