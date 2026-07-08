CCHH CEO Announces Planned Purchase of US$10 Million to US$30 Million of Company Shares at Not Less Than US$1.00 Per Share, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Strategic Growth

Planned purchases underscore management's confidence in CCHH's long-term value and support the Company's three-year strategic development plan



BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCHH (Nasdaq: CCHH) ("CCHH" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed company primarily engaged in Chicken Claypot restaurant operations while actively pursuing strategic diversification initiatives, today announced that Mr. Goh Kok E, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has informed the Board of Directors of the plan to gradually purchase shares of CCHH over the next twelve months.

Under the proposed share purchase plan, Mr. Goh together with his investors intend to acquire CCHH common shares through open-market transactions and/or other legally permissible transactions at a planned purchase price of not less than US$1.00 per share, with an aggregate investment amount expected to range from US$10 million to US$30 million. The timing, amount and completion of any purchases will remain subject to market conditions, applicable securities regulations, available liquidity and other customary considerations.

The proposed purchases are expected to be made using their personal funds and are intended to further align management's interests with those of long-term shareholders while demonstrating confidence in the Company's future development strategy.

Demonstrating Confidence in Long-Term Strategy

The Company believes that the planned purchases reflect management's confidence in CCHH's long-term growth prospects, strategic direction and ability to execute its development roadmap.

Over the past year, CCHH has continued to strengthen its core restaurant franchise operations while exploring strategic opportunities in technology infrastructure, digital assets and other emerging industries. Management believes these initiatives may provide a more diversified foundation for sustainable long-term growth while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

The Company also believes that increasing insider ownership further aligns executive leadership with shareholder interests and reinforces management's commitment to executing its long-term strategic vision.

Supporting the Company's Three-Year Strategic Plan

The planned share purchases are also expected to support the Company's ongoing three-year strategic development plan.

Under this plan, CCHH intends to continue expanding its restaurant franchise network while selectively pursuing strategic opportunities in technology-enabled businesses and innovative asset allocation initiatives. Management believes that maintaining operational stability while exploring higher-growth sectors may strengthen the Company's long-term earnings profile and improve shareholder value creation.

The Company expects to continue evaluating opportunities that complement its existing operating platform while preserving financial discipline and maintaining flexibility for future growth initiatives.

CEO Commentary

Mr. Goh Kok E, Chief Executive Officer of CCHH, commented:

"I believe CCHH is entering an important stage of its long-term development. Our management team has established a clear strategic roadmap designed to strengthen our existing operating platform while prudently expanding into new growth opportunities."

"My planned investment represents my personal confidence in the Company's future, our management team and our long-term strategy. I believe that increasing my ownership position further aligns my interests with those of all shareholders, and I remain fully committed to executing our three-year strategic plan while creating sustainable long-term value."

He added:

"Our restaurant business continues to provide a stable operating foundation, while our strategic diversification initiatives are intended to position CCHH for future growth. I look forward to working closely with our Board, management team and shareholders as we continue building a stronger and more diversified public company."

About CCHH

CCHH (Nasdaq: CCHH) is a Nasdaq-listed company primarily engaged in Chicken Claypot restaurant operations and restaurant franchise management. Building upon its established operating platform and regional business network, the Company continues to pursue strategic diversification opportunities while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and a long-term commitment to shareholder value creation.

Investor Relations Contact

CCH Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: cch_ir@cchasia.com.my

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed share purchases by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, the anticipated timing, purchase price, aggregate investment amount, the Company's strategic initiatives, three-year development plan and expected future performance.

The proposed purchases remain subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws, available liquidity, personal investment decisions and other factors. There can be no assurance that any shares will be purchased in the amounts, at the prices or within the time periods described herein. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.