Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI); First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR); GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares since prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI), through certain of its officers, repeatedly attributed its strong financial performance to favorable industry trends, robust customer demand, growing adoption of its AMI offerings, strong order activity, backlog conversion, and long-term growth opportunities. According to the complaint, investors were allegedly led to believe that the Company's financial performance reflected sustainable, demand-driven growth and strong underlying business fundamentals.

The complaint further alleges that Badger Meter's reported results were materially impacted by the acceleration or pull-forward of customer orders, which allegedly masked weakening demand trends and depleted future-period revenue opportunities. As a result, investors allegedly received an inaccurate picture of the Company's near-term growth prospects and the sustainability of its financial performance. It is alleged that the truth emerged through a series of disappointing quarterly announcements during 2025 and 2026, including reports of slowing revenue growth, declining margins, lower utility water sales, weaker municipal customer ordering activity, and reduced earnings performance. Following these announcements, Badger Meter's stock price experienced significant declines.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BMI #BadgerMeter $BMI

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fslr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fslr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #FirstSolar $FSLR #FSLR

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever in a shareholder governance action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), through certain of its officers, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the Company's landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial would achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancers. According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly highlighted positive interim metrics, including favorable positive predictive value and other performance indicators, while allegedly creating the impression that the trial was on track to deliver its key clinical objective. The complaint further alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information suggesting that the study's design and follow-up period may have been insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint within the anticipated timeframe.

The truth allegedly emerged on February 19, 2026, when GRAIL announced that the NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. Although the Company emphasized certain positive findings, including reductions in Stage IV cancer diagnoses and increased detection of earlier-stage cancers, the complaint alleges that investors learned for the first time that the primary endpoint had not been met and that additional follow-up may be necessary to adequately assess the trial's effectiveness. Following the announcement, GRAIL's stock price fell more than 50% in a single trading day, causing substantial losses to investors.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #GRAIL #GRAL $GRAL

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX).

WHAT IS HAPPENING? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

About Grabar Law Office

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com