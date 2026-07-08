Rising Cyber Threats Fueling Growth: AI Infrastructure Security Market to Soar at 19.1% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure security market is showing remarkable growth trajectory, projected to expand from $12.01 billion in 2025 to $28.66 billion by 2030, fueled by an 18.8% and 19.1% CAGR, respectively. The significant escalation in market size is primarily driven by increased cyber threats to AI systems, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and a rise in cloud-based AI deployments. As organizations grapple with ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges, the focus on AI infrastructure security is intensifying, especially in areas with large enterprise data volumes and early AI adoption in critical sectors.

Among the prominent trends propelling this market are the deployment of AI-specific cybersecurity platforms, adoption of zero-trust security architectures, and the burgeoning demand for real-time threat monitoring and privacy-preserving AI frameworks. In particular, the expansion of secure AI environments and a focus on model and data protection are at the forefront of industry innovations.

Rising cyber threats have made AI infrastructure security an essential investment, with agencies like the Australian Cyber Security Centre noting a 16% rise in calls for assistance in the fiscal year 2024-25, illustrating the growing threat landscape. Companies are quickly adapting by developing solutions such as automated threat detection, which allows for continuous monitoring and real-time identification of cyber threats.

Notably, Aqua Security Software Ltd. launched Secure AI, offering full lifecycle protection for AI applications, including real-time detection of specific threats like prompt injection and model misuse. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks expanded its AI security capabilities by acquiring Protect AI to enhance its Prisma AIRS platform, further demonstrating industry commitment to securing AI life cycles.

Leading players in the AI infrastructure security market include giants like Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation, alongside niche security specialists such as Fortinet Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. These companies are central to shaping the market, driving innovations, and setting standards that protect against escalating cyber risks.

The market is also feeling the pressure of tariffs, which are impacting costs across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, affecting the pricing of imported security hardware and advanced tools. Despite these challenges, they also stimulate local industry development, supporting domestic cybersecurity production and innovation.

The AI infrastructure security sector encompasses revenues from various components, including network security solutions, endpoint protection systems, and data encryption tools. These offerings are critical to sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, and telecommunications, underscoring the broad applicability and necessity of robust security measures across industries.

As businesses and governments worldwide seek to shield their AI systems from disruption and exploit, the AI infrastructure security market is set to thrive, driven by continuous advancements in technology, stringent regulatory standards, and a relentless focus on safeguarding digital assets from sophisticated cyber threats.

The "AI Infrastructure Security Market Global Report 2026" is a pivotal resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to assess the burgeoning AI infrastructure security market. This report sheds light on market trends set to shape the next decade and beyond, placing a spotlight on a sector experiencing vigorous growth.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Outpace competitors with advanced forecast data and insights into market drivers.

Gain a nuanced understanding of customer needs through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors using market share data, innovation metrics, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market and market potential to determine strategic opportunities.

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Description

This comprehensive report answers critical questions about the AI infrastructure security market, detailing its relationship with the global economy, technological disruptions, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, offering insights into market size, growth, and competitive landscapes.

Supply chain analysis highlights key players, resources, and innovations impacting the industry.

The trends and strategies section explores market evolutions, emphasizing digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven advancements.

The regulatory landscape is thoroughly analyzed, laying out key frameworks and funding trends driving industry growth.

Market sizing provides a detailed overview of current metrics and future projections, underpinned by factors such as AI and automation advancements and geopolitical dynamics.

Market attractiveness is quantitatively assessed, providing strategic implications and interpretive insights into the industry's future.

Comprehensive segmentation details by component, deployment mode, organization size, security type, and end-user, targeting industries from BFSI to telecommunications.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

Security Types: Network, Endpoint, Application, Cloud, Data Security

Software, Hardware, Services On-Premises, Cloud Network, Endpoint, Application, Cloud, Data Security Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and others.

Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and others. Geographical Coverage: 16 countries including the USA, China, India, and major regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

The report is available in multiple formats and includes an Excel dashboard for enhanced data analysis, with added benefits like bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI Infrastructure Security Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI Infrastructure Security Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List Of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List Of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List Of Major End Users



4. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Deployment Of AI-Specific Cybersecurity Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Adoption Of Zero-Trust Security Architectures

4.2.3 Growing Demand For AI Infrastructure Threat Detection

4.2.4 Expansion Of Secure Cloud AI Environments

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus On Model and Data Protection



5. AI Infrastructure Security Market Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.2 Government Agencies

5.3 Information Technology and Telecommunications Companies

5.4 Healthcare Organizations

5.5 Manufacturing Enterprises



6. AI Infrastructure Security Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery On The Market



7. Global AI Infrastructure Security Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI Infrastructure Security PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI Infrastructure Security Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI Infrastructure Security Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI Infrastructure Security Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI Infrastructure Security Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware, Services

9.2. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

On-Premises, Cloud

9.3. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Security Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Data Security, Other Security Types

9.5. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

9.6. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Threat Detection and Prevention Software, Identity and Access Management Software, Security Information and Event Management Software, Network Traffic Analysis Software, Vulnerability Assessment and Risk Management Software

9.7. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Secure Network Appliances, Dedicated Security Processing Units, Hardware Firewalls, Secure Data Storage Devices, Encryption Acceleration Devices

9.8. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Security Consulting and Advisory Services, System Integration and Deployment Services, Managed Security Monitoring Services, Incident Response and Recovery Services, Training and Support Services



10. AI Infrastructure Security Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI Infrastructure Security Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI Infrastructure Security Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI Infrastructure Security Market

13.1. China AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI Infrastructure Security Market

14.1. India AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI Infrastructure Security Market

15.1. Japan AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI Infrastructure Security Market

16.1. Australia AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI Infrastructure Security Market

17.1. Indonesia AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI Infrastructure Security Market

18.1. South Korea AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI Infrastructure Security Market

19.1. Taiwan AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI Infrastructure Security Market

20.1. South East Asia AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market

21.1. Western Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI Infrastructure Security Market

22.1. UK AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI Infrastructure Security Market

23.1. Germany AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI Infrastructure Security Market

24.1. France AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI Infrastructure Security Market

25.1. Italy AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI Infrastructure Security Market

26.1. Spain AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI Infrastructure Security Market

28.1. Russia AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI Infrastructure Security Market

29.1. North America AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI Infrastructure Security Market

30.1. USA AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI Infrastructure Security Market

31.1. Canada AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI Infrastructure Security Market

32.1. South America AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI Infrastructure Security Market

33.1. Brazil AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI Infrastructure Security Market

34.1. Middle East AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI Infrastructure Security Market

35.1. Africa AI Infrastructure Security Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI Infrastructure Security Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI Infrastructure Security Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI Infrastructure Security Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI Infrastructure Security Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI Infrastructure Security Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI Infrastructure Security Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Cisco Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI Infrastructure Security Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Okta Inc., Zscaler Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Elastic N.V, Rapid7 Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Cybereason Inc, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Torq Security Inc., ThreatConnect Inc.



39. Global AI Infrastructure Security Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The AI Infrastructure Security Market



42. AI Infrastructure Security Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. AI Infrastructure Security Market In 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. AI Infrastructure Security Market In 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. AI Infrastructure Security Market In 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI Infrastructure Security market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Okta Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Elastic N.V

Rapid7 Inc.

SentinelOne Inc.

Cybereason Inc

Securonix Inc.

Vectra AI Inc.

Torq Security Inc.

ThreatConnect Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os4lsu

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