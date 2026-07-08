Revolutionary Growth: Generative AI in IoT to Drive Predictive Maintenance and Anomaly Detection

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in IoT Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Generative AI in IoT market size is experiencing rapid growth, predicted to rise from $2.03 billion in 2025 to $2.61 billion in 2026, and ultimately reach $6.99 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. This surge is driven by the proliferation of connected devices, expansion of IoT ecosystems, and the heightened demand for advanced analytics and operational efficiency in various industries.

The forecasted growth in this market is fueled by integrating advanced AI for enhanced IoT analytics, increased adoption of edge AI solutions, development of adaptive control systems, and a focus on personalized IoT services. Key trends in this sector include predictive maintenance, real-time anomaly detection, adaptive automation, and customized IoT services, all of which contribute to optimizing resource management and performance.

Anomaly detection demand in IoT networks is a significant growth driver. This function, essential for maintaining security and minimizing downtime, benefits from generative AI's ability to identify unusual data patterns and behaviors proactively. As demonstrated in a 2023 report by Check Point, IoT-related cyberattacks escalated by 41% in the early months of the year compared to 2022, underlining the critical need for robust anomaly detection solutions enabled by AI.

The industry's leaders, such as Fortinet Inc., seek to advance IoT security through AI-powered assistants that streamline operations and address cybersecurity challenges. Their recent introduction of a generative AI IoT security assistant exemplifies efforts to automate threat detection and analysis, ensuring heightened security and operational efficiency.

Mergers and acquisitions also shape the market landscape, as seen with Accenture Plc.'s acquisition of Flutura Limited, intended to strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services and optimize IoT applications across various sectors, including energy and pharmaceuticals.

Prominent players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), and Siemens AG, among others. North America leads the regional market, significantly impacted by tariffs on key components, driving innovation in local AI hardware and cloud services.

The Generative AI in IoT market research offers extensive insights into global market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market segmentation, providing a comprehensive overview of current and future market dynamics.

This market leverages advanced AI models to enhance IoT ecosystems, supporting industry needs through efficient resource management and innovative IoT solutions. Providers include AI technology companies, IoT platform developers, and cloud service entities, with deployment spanning on-device and cloud-based solutions. Key application areas are anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, adaptive control, resource optimization, and contextual decision-making, with sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation benefiting significantly from these advancements.

The market encompasses revenue from services like predictive maintenance and workflow optimization, alongside sales of intelligent sensors and AI-driven devices. Market values reflect factory gate revenues across specified geographies and exclude supply chain resales, ensuring a clear representation of industry earnings.

The Global Generative AI in IoT Market Report 2026 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the burgeoning market. This comprehensive report examines key trends that will shape this dynamic market over the next decade.

Why Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with insights covering 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Formulate regional and country strategies with localized data analysis.

Identify promising growth segments for investment and outperform competitors with forecast data and emerging market drivers.

Understand consumer behaviors through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength metrics.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for potential measurement.

Leverage high-quality data and analysis for presentations.

Receive regular updates and an Excel database for easy data access and analysis.

Access all report data in an interactive Excel dashboard format.

Report Overview: The report explores where generative AI in IoT is growing fastest, its relationship with the global economy and demography, and the technological, regulatory, and consumer preference forces shaping the market.

Covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scores, competitive landscape, company scoring, trends, and strategies. The historical and forecast market growth is analyzed by geography.

Details on market characteristics, key products and services, brand-level differentiation, product features, major innovations, and development trends.

Supply chain analysis, including key materials, resources, supplier analysis, and competitors at each supply chain level.

Analysis of market evolution, digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Overview of regulatory and investment landscapes, including frameworks, bodies, associations, policies, and major investment trends.

Market size outlined by historic growth and forecasts, considering factors such as technological advancements, geopolitical conflicts, and economic conditions.

TAM analysis defines market potential and offers strategic insights for growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring ranks the market on growth potential, competitive dynamics, and risk profile.

Geographic expansion analysis includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia amid shifting supply chains.

Competitive landscape assessment, company rankings, and recent influential financial deals.

Company scoring matrix ranks leaders by market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Scope:

Technologies: AI Technology Companies, IoT Platform Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Specialized Startups

AI Technology Companies, IoT Platform Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Specialized Startups Deployment Modes: On Device, Cloud-Based

On Device, Cloud-Based Applications: Anomaly Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Adaptive Control, Resource Optimization, Personalized Services, Contextual Decision Making

Anomaly Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Adaptive Control, Resource Optimization, Personalized Services, Contextual Decision Making Industries: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Agriculture, Others

Companies Featured: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Bosch Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), Intel Corporation, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others. Regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data Timeline: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasted data. Provides ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard offering bi-annual updates, customization, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in IoT Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in IoT Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in IoT Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in IoT Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Predictive Maintenance and Optimization

4.2.2 Real-Time Anomaly Detection

4.2.3 Context-Aware Decision Making

4.2.4 Adaptive Control and Automation

4.2.5 Personalized Iot Services



5. Generative AI in IoT Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Manufacturing Companies

5.2 Healthcare Providers

5.3 Transportation and Logistics Firms

5.4 Agricultural Enterprises

5.5 Smart City and Infrastructure Developers



6. Generative AI in IoT Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in IoT Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in IoT PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in IoT Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in IoT Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in IoT Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in IoT Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in IoT Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Established AI Technology Companies, IoT Platform Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Specialized Generative AI Startups

9.2. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on Device, Cloud Based

9.3. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Anomaly Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Adaptive Control, Resource Optimization, Personalized Services, Contextual Decision Making

9.4. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Agriculture, Other Industries

9.5. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Sub-Segmentation of Established AI Technology Companies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Major AI Solution Providers, Global Tech Enterprises, AI-Focused Research Labs, AI Hardware Providers

9.6. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Sub-Segmentation of IoT Platform Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

End-to-End IoT Platform Vendors, IoT Device Management Providers, Edge Computing Platform Providers, Connectivity Management Solutions

9.7. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud Service Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud Infrastructure Providers, Cloud-Based AI and ML Service Providers, Hybrid Cloud Solution Providers

9.8. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Sub-Segmentation of Specialized Generative AI Startups, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Niche AI Startups Focused on IoT Integration, Emerging AI-Driven IoT Solutions Companies, Vertical-Specific AI Startups, Edge AI and Analytics Startups



10. Generative AI in IoT Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in IoT Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in IoT Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in IoT Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in IoT Market

13.1. China Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in IoT Market

14.1. India Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in IoT Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in IoT Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in IoT Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in IoT Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in IoT Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in IoT Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in IoT Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in IoT Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in IoT Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in IoT Market

24.1. France Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in IoT Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in IoT Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in IoT Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in IoT Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in IoT Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in IoT Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in IoT Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in IoT Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in IoT Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in IoT Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in IoT Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in IoT Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in IoT Market, Segmentation by Technology Providers, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in IoT Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in IoT Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in IoT Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in IoT Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in IoT Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Bosch Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in IoT Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc



39. Global Generative AI in IoT Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in IoT Market



41. Generative AI in IoT Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in IoT Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in IoT Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in IoT Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in IoT market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Bosch Group

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)

Siemens AG

General Electric Company (GE)

Intel Corporation

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

NVIDIA Corporation

Keysight Technologies Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Hitachi Vantara LLC

PTC Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Temenos AG

C3.AI Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tis96

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