How Generative AI is Shaping the Future of Digital Learning Platforms in the EdTech Industry

Dublin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Edtech Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in EdTech market has witnessed substantial expansion, projected to rise from $0.53 billion in 2025 to $0.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44%. This growth is attributed to the increased use of edtech platforms, the demand for personalized learning, and advancements in digital content. Early AI integration into education systems has significantly enhanced student engagement and personalized learning experiences.

By 2030, the market is anticipated to surge to $3.22 billion with a CAGR of 43.6%. Innovations in adaptive learning via AI, growth in virtual and augmented reality educational applications, and the adoption of AI-powered learning assistants are key contributors. AI is enhancing global edtech with predictive analytics, automated grading, and intelligent content creation, offering personalized and efficient educational pathways.

The rapid adoption of digital learning platforms supports this market growth. These platforms offer flexible and accessible learning solutions driven by expanding internet connectivity. They benefit from AI's ability to deliver personalized experiences, create adaptive content, and streamline processes, leading to improved engagement and outcomes. According to Eurostat, 30% of EU internet users engaged with online education in 2023, showcasing the increasing reliance on digital learning tools.

Leading companies like Duolingo and Schoolnet India are advancing AI-driven educational tools to boost personalized learning and market presence. For instance, Duolingo's introduction of Duolingo Max, an AI-powered tool, offers tailored tutoring and real-time feedback, enhancing learning through interactive dialogue. Schoolnet India's acquisition of Genius Teacher aims to integrate cutting-edge instructional tools in its offerings.

Prominent players in the market include Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Pearson, McGraw Hill, and others, who are actively driving technological innovations. North America currently leads this market, with a wide array of territories like Asia-Pacific and Europe contributing significantly. However, tariffs have posed challenges by increasing the costs of AI-powered education solutions. This has led to local manufacturing and efficient AI software optimization, potentially accelerating regional adoption.

Comprehensive market research reports provide insights into industry statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends, offering a holistic view of the current and future scenarios of the industry. The generative AI in EdTech market encompasses services like educational chatbots, personalized tutoring, and intelligent learning systems, contributing to enhanced educational outcomes through advanced AI technology.

Key technologies in this domain, such as adaptive learning and virtual simulations, leverage AI systems to provide customized educational experiences, improving both teaching effectiveness and learning efficiency. These solutions, deployed across various platforms, cater to a diverse range of educational users.

The "Generative AI in Edtech Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management focused on understanding the transformative potential of generative AI technologies in educational technology. As this sector undergoes robust growth, the report offers vital insights into emerging trends expected to influence market dynamics well into the next decade.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with extensive coverage of 16 critical geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop targeted strategies by leveraging detailed regional and country-specific data.

Identify high-growth segments suitable for future investments.

Utilize forecast data to outperform market competitors and understand evolving consumer preferences.

Benchmark performance against top competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength analysis.

Measure market potential using total addressable market evaluations and market attractiveness scoring.

Access consistent high-quality data for presentation purposes, delivered with the latest updates in an Excel format.

Report Highlights

The report answers critical questions about market size, growth drivers, segmentation, and the competitive landscape, coupled with historical and forecasted developments. An exploration of the market characteristics reveals products and services, key innovations, and significant trends in product development.

A comprehensive supply chain analysis includes key materials, resources, and suppliers across every market level.

Emerging technology trends and market strategies are analyzed, helping companies leverage advancements in AI and digital transformation for competitive edge.

An overview of regulatory and investment landscapes highlights influencing frameworks and funding trends pivotal to industry evolution.

Market size evaluations provide insights into historical and forecasted development considering technological advances and geopolitical elements.

The market attractiveness scoring assesses market growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Enhanced geographical analysis reflects shifting supply chains and manufacturing trends, especially in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape chapter highlights key players and major financial deals shaping the market.

The company scoring matrix offers a multi-parameter evaluation of leading companies by market share, innovation, and brand presence.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: The analysis addresses technology sectors such as Adaptive Learning, Content Generation, and Virtual Simulations, considering both Cloud and On-Premise deployments.

End-Users: The report explores various end-users, including students, teachers, administrators, and educational institutions.

Key Companies: Major players examined include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Pearson plc, and others influencing the market landscape.

Geographical Coverage: Countries covered range from Australia and Brazil to the USA and Japan, across regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Data and Deliverables: The report features a wealth of data including historical and forecasted market growth, with updates available bi-annually. Accessible in formats such as Word, PDF, and an interactive report, supplemented with an Excel dashboard.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Edtech Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Edtech Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Curriculum Generation

4.2.2 AI-Driven Personalized Tutoring

4.2.3 Adaptive Learning Pathways

4.2.4 Intelligent Assessment and Grading

4.2.5 Virtual and Augmented Learning Simulations



5. Generative AI in Edtech Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Students

5.2 Teachers

5.3 Administrators

5.4 Educational Institutions

5.5 Corporate Training Organizations



6. Generative AI in Edtech Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Edtech Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Edtech PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Edtech Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Edtech Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Edtech Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Edtech Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adaptive Learning, Content Generation, Automated Grading, Personalized Tutoring, Virtual Simulations, Intelligent Learning System

9.2. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud, on-Premise

9.3. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Students, Teachers, Administrators, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

9.4. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Adaptive Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personalized Learning Paths, Real-time Analytics, Skill Assessment Tools, Learning Style Adaptation

9.5. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Content Generation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automated Curriculum Creation, Interactive Learning Materials, Text Summarization Tools, Language Translation Services

9.6. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Automated Grading, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Essay Scoring Systems, Multiple Choice Grading, Rubric-based Assessment Tools, Feedback Generation Tools

9.7. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Personalized Tutoring, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-driven Tutoring Systems, Peer Learning Networks, Homework Help Bots, Progress Tracking Tools

9.8. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Virtual Simulations, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Lab Simulations, Role-playing Scenarios, Gamified Learning Environments, Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences

9.9. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Sub-Segmentation of Intelligent Learning System, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Learning Management Systems (LMS), Behavioral Analytics, Predictive Analytics Tools, Collaborative Learning Systems



10. Generative AI in Edtech Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Edtech Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Edtech Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Edtech Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Edtech Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Edtech Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Edtech Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Edtech Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Edtech Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Edtech Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Edtech Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Edtech Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Edtech Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Edtech Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Edtech Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Edtech Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Edtech Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Edtech Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Edtech Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Edtech Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Edtech Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Edtech Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Edtech Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Edtech Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Edtech Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Edtech Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Edtech Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Edtech Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Edtech Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Edtech Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Edtech Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Pearson plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Edtech Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

McGraw Hill, Unacademy, Anthropic PBC, Coursera Inc., Duolingo, Grammarly Inc., Jasper AI Inc., GoGuardian, Edmentum Inc., Brainly, Kiddom Inc., Writesonic, Cognii Inc., Edsby, Squirrel AI



39. Global Generative AI in Edtech Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Edtech Market



41. Generative AI in Edtech Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Edtech Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Edtech Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Edtech Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Edtech market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Pearson plc

McGraw Hill

Unacademy

Anthropic PBC

Coursera Inc.

Duolingo

Grammarly Inc.

Jasper AI Inc.

GoGuardian

Edmentum Inc.

Brainly

Kiddom Inc.

Writesonic

Cognii Inc.

Edsby

Squirrel AI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdgzp1

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