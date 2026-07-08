CNL Employees Recognized by Canadian Nuclear Industry for Contributions to Canadian Society and Innovation in Science Education

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that its employees have been recognized by the Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) and Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) for contributions to Canadian society and for innovation in science education. The employees were recognized with the 2026 CNS President’s Award and the Education & Communication Award at the 45th Annual CNS Conference in Calgary last month, for promoting knowledge, understanding and cooperation related to fusion energy, and for igniting curiosity in young readers to the wonders of science through their community newsletter for children, Kids CONTACT.

“At CNL, we are fortunate to have an incredibly diverse group of employees who seek to go above and beyond their work to advance nuclear science in technology in Canada, whether it is serving as a volunteer at the CNS or producing engaging, educational content for our community and neighbours,” commented Eric McGoey, CNL’s Vice-President of Corporate Affairs. “That is most certainly reflected in the 2026 Canadian Nuclear Achievement Award winners from CNL this year. I want to congratulate Blair, Philip, Shane and our talented Kids CONTACT contributors, all of whom made CNL proud for their leadership, hard work and creativity, successfully engaging the public and our local communities about the importance of nuclear science and technology in Canada.”

Established in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions of an individual to Canadian society, the CNS President’s Award was presented to Dr. Blair P. Bromley (CNL) and Dr. Peter Schwanke (CÉGEP Heritage College) for their lead role in promoting fusion energy development on behalf of the CNS as Co-Chairs of its Fusion Energy and Accelerator Science and Technology division (FEASTD) for the past 15 years. Dr. Bromley currently works as a Reactor Physicist at CNL, where he serves as a subject matter expert providing reactor physics and nuclear engineering technical support on advanced fuels, fuel cycles, and several reactor technologies.

Also established in 1997, the Education & Communication Award was presented jointly by the CNS and CNA to the editorial team of CNL’s Kids CONTACT publication for improving the understanding of nuclear science and technology among educators, students and the public. Led by the publication editors Philip Kompass and Shane Matte, and supported by a long list of editorial contributors from across CNL-managed sites, Kids CONTACT is an educational newsletter for kids that was recognized for igniting curiosity in young readers to the wonders of nuclear science, the diversity of STEM careers and the role of nuclear technologies in everyday life. Launched in 2019, the bilingual publication is distributed to more than 70,000 households surrounding CNL-managed sites and features fun articles, puzzles and games.

As Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, CNL advances nuclear science and technology innovations and solutions in clean energy, public health, environmental remediation and national security. This includes work to support the development of fusion energy, where CNL is establishing a major, global-first fusion test loop at the Chalk River Laboratories campus, known as UNITY-2. As part of its responsibilities, CNL also maintains a comprehensive public information program designed to educate and inform community members on the valuable work it conducts on behalf of government, industry and academic partners. These most recent industry awards demonstrate CNL’s success in delivering against these objectives.

To learn more about CNL, including its fusion-related research and public information program, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. CNL fulfils three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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