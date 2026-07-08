Pace-O-Matic Announces New Family Feud Skill Game

Duluth, GA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pace-O-Matic announced the launch of its strategic licensing partnership with global entertainment giant Fremantle for the release of the first in a series of skill games based on the popular, long-running TV game show Family Feud.

“Family Feud is jam-packed with high-energy entertainment that lets you test your survey-based knowledge with a side of comedy gold. Most importantly, it’s so much fun, with unforgettable moments that make you cheer, cringe and laugh until your face hurts. It takes skill to win, and that’s what makes it a perfect fit for a Pace-O-Matic skill game,” said Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic. “We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Fremantle. Working collaboratively, we have developed a fantastic new Family Feud skill game that will soon be available in markets across the nation.”

Family Feud is a popular game show based on survey responses from real people. Players, and the audience at home, try to guess the most popular answers to everyday survey questions. Points are awarded based on how many people gave a particular answer. Pace-O-Matic’s new skill game is the first in a series of games developed under the Family Feud brand. Soon, fans will be able to find that same familiar fun available in their favorite local small business.

“Our players love the thrill of putting their skills to the test,” added Goldean. “Now, with this new Pace-O-Matic game, featuring as-aired-on-TV survey questions and answers, players can play Family Feud – a fun game they know and love – all while being rewarded according to how well they do.”

Pace-O-Matic’s Family Feud is expected to debut this summer.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the gaming industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the gold standard for skill games. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

About Family Feud

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television’s most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and trips, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Steve Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at youtube.com/familyfeud, and on the web at www.familyfeud.com, where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Taped in front of a live audience from its home in Atlanta, Georgia, Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and is distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, with Myeisha Mizuno as the Showrunner/Executive Producer and with Executive Producers Sara Dansby, Brian Hawley and Jim Roush.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world’s most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Sullivan’s Crossing, Family Feud to Queer, Fellow Travelers to Queens, The Floor to Big Mood, Deadliest Catch to Idols, and Match Game to The Zelensky Story, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 550 million fans and 360 billion views for its standout content across all platforms. Fremantle’s Global Channels unit consists of more than 20 FAST channels worldwide, including Buzzr, Rig TV, and Baywatch.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle’s LinkedIn page.

Family Feud®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2026. Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved. www.fremantle.com