Sagiss Strengthens Cross-Platform IT Expertise with Apple Technical Partner Status and Microsoft Support Services Designation

IRVING, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagiss , a provider of IT and managed security services, today announced it has become an Apple Technical Partner and earned Microsoft's Support Services Designation, reinforcing the company's expertise in delivering comprehensive technology support across Apple and Microsoft business environments.

These achievements reflect Sagiss's continued investment in technical expertise and its commitment to helping businesses navigate increasingly complex IT environments. As organizations adopt a growing mix of devices, cloud platforms and business applications, trusted IT partners play a critical role in keeping systems secure, reliable and productive.

As an Apple Technical Partner, Sagiss has trained technical staff who specialize in consulting and technology services for business customers on the Apple platform. The recognition reflects the company’s ability to support organizations that rely on Apple devices as part of a broader business technology strategy.

Sagiss also recently earned Microsoft’s Support Services Designation, which recognizes partners that demonstrate strong technical capabilities, customer support performance, operational readiness and expertise supporting Microsoft cloud technologies.

“Our customers rely on technology to keep their businesses running, regardless of the platforms they use," said Travis Springer, president of Sagiss. "These recognitions reflect our ongoing investment in the technical expertise needed to deliver responsive, reliable support across today's evolving business environments.”

Sagiss helps organizations design, secure and manage technology environments tailored to their operational needs. From Microsoft cloud solutions to Apple business environments, the company provides strategic guidance and responsive support through a single managed services relationship.

About Sagiss

As Dallas-Fort Worth's first managed service provider (MSP), Sagiss was founded in 1997 to give businesses a better way to handle IT planning, maintenance and support. With origins in the accounting world, Sagiss provides a unique perspective on the critical relationship between an organization's information technology and its bottom line. For more information, visit https://www.sagiss.com .