Johnson Fistel Investigates Claims on Behalf of EquipmentShare Investors Following Short Seller Report

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) concerning possible violations of securities laws.

On June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research published a short report entitled “EquipmentShare: Relentless Self-Dealing, a Tech Veneer, and the Missouri ‘Cult’ That Started It All.” The report alleged, among other things, that undisclosed related-party transactions had netted entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders Jabbok and Willy Schlacks at least $77 million, with the report claiming the actual amount may be substantially higher.

Following publication of the Umibōzu report, EquipmentShare’s stock price fell $4.19 per share, or 17.55%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $19.69 per share on June 25, 2026.

Click here to join the investigation if you suffered a loss on your investment. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com