Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY), and Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY), and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)

If you have held Charter Communications shares continuously since prior to July 26, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Charter Communications, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/charter-communications-inc-nasdaq-chtr/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A pending securities class action complaint alleges that Charter Communications and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, concerning the impact of the end of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) on Charter’s business. According to the complaint, Charter allegedly downplayed the extent to which the end of ACP was negatively affecting Internet customer trends, revenue, and the Company’s ability to achieve sustainable earnings growth. The complaint further alleges that Charter lacked a reasonable basis for its positive statements about its operations, customer trends, and long-term EBITDA growth trajectory. When Charter later reported weaker Internet customer trends and disappointing financial results, investors allegedly suffered losses.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

If you have held Inspire Medical shares continuously since prior to August 6, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Inspire Medical, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/inspire-medical/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A pending securities class action complaint alleges that Inspire Medical and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, concerning the launch of Inspire V, the Company’s next-generation sleep apnea device. According to the complaint, Inspire allegedly overstated demand for Inspire V and the Company’s readiness for the product launch while failing to disclose that providers had significant surplus inventory, were reluctant to transition to the new device, and that the Company had not completed essential launch-related steps, including training, contracting, onboarding, and Medicare billing readiness. When Inspire later disclosed that the rollout was progressing slower than expected and significantly reduced its 2025 earnings guidance, investors allegedly suffered losses.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY)



If you have held Firefly Aerospace shares continuously since prior to August 7, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Firefly Aerospace, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/firefly-aerospace/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A pending securities class action complaint alleges that Firefly Aerospace and certain of its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, in connection with the Company’s initial public offering and subsequent public statements. According to the complaint, Firefly allegedly overstated demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings and overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program. The complaint further alleges that these issues, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company. After Firefly reported disappointing financial results and later disclosed that the first stage of its Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event resulting in loss of the stage, Firefly’s stock price declined, allegedly harming investors.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

If you have held Quantum shares continuously since prior to November 15, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Quantum, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/quantum-corporation-nasdaq-qmco/or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A pending securities class action complaint alleges that Quantum and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, concerning the Company’s revenue recognition practices and financial reporting. According to the complaint, Quantum allegedly improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and as a result, the Company would need to restate previously issued financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The complaint further alleges that, because of these issues, defendants’ statements about Quantum’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the alleged truth was disclosed, investors allegedly suffered losses.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs’ securities law firms.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com