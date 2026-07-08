HTZ Investors Have Opportunity to Join Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HTZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hertz announced on June 24, 2026, that its “wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ('Hertz Corp.'), intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million in aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030 (the 'Notes') in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers." The Company added, "Hertz Corp. intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness." Based on this news, shares of Hertz fell by more than 40.7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com