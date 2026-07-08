HYLN Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Hyliion Holdings Corp.

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What Should Hyliion Investors Do?

If you purchased Hyliion securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

To join the investigation click here.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Hyliion?

On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a short report concerning Hyliion titled “Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed To Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal.” The report stated that Hyliion’s stock had risen significantly following the Company’s announcement of a non-binding LOI with VFG Holdings for up to 250 KARNO Cores, representing approximately $133 million in potential revenue.

Pelican Way Research alleged that the VFG LOI accounted for roughly one-third of Hyliion’s reported $400 million-plus pipeline and questioned whether the LOI provided meaningful commercial validation. The report further alleged that VFG, which Pelican Way identified as VFG Tech Holdings, LLC, was incorporated in January 2026, appeared to have only four LinkedIn employees, had a minimal website, and lacked evidence of funding or operating substance sufficient to support an order of that size.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Hyliion Holdings complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Hyliion stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com