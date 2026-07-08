Europe Composites Market to Grow from USD 36.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 59.84 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects that the Europe Composites Market is projected to grow from USD 36.81 billion in 2025 to USD 59.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing strong momentum due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials across transportation, construction, wind energy, aerospace & defense, and electrical & electronics industries. The growing emphasis on sustainability, carbon emission reduction, and improved energy efficiency continues to accelerate the adoption of advanced composite materials throughout Europe

Get PDF Brochure — Market Data & Segmentation:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198865906

Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 36.81 billion

USD 36.81 billion Market forecast, 2030: USD 59.84 billion

USD 59.84 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030

CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030 Largest Fiber Type: Glass Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites Fastest-growing Resin Type: Thermoplastic Composites

Thermoplastic Composites Largest Manufacturing Process: Lay-up Process

Lay-up Process Largest End-use Industry: Transportation

Transportation Major Growth Countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK Report Scope: 150 Market Data Tables, 150 Figures, 200 Pages

150 Market Data Tables, 150 Figures, 200 Pages Leading Companies: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Gurit, Solvay, Teijin, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, and Johns Manville.

Why This Market Matters

Composite materials have become indispensable across Europe's manufacturing landscape as industries increasingly seek lightweight, durable, corrosion-resistant, and energy-efficient alternatives to conventional materials such as steel and aluminum. The region's ambitious sustainability goals, stringent environmental regulations, and focus on circular economy initiatives continue to accelerate investments in advanced composite technologies.

Market Overview

The Europe composites market is experiencing sustained expansion, supported by technological innovation, increasing industrial automation, and growing investments in sustainable manufacturing. Composite materials combine reinforcing fibers with polymer resins to create lightweight materials offering exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, fatigue resistance, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance.

Analyst Perspective

The European composites industry is transitioning from being primarily material-driven to becoming innovation-driven. Manufacturers are increasingly differentiating themselves through sustainable material development, advanced processing technologies, and customized engineering solutions tailored for high-performance applications.

Speak to Our Analyst — Get Custom Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=198865906

Segment Analysis

By Fiber type, Glass fiber composites accounted for the largest share of the Europe composites market in 2024. Their excellent balance of mechanical performance, affordability, corrosion resistance, and versatility makes them the preferred material across transportation, construction, wind energy, marine, and industrial applications. Continuous improvements in glass fiber manufacturing technologies are further enhancing product performance while maintaining cost competitiveness.

By Resin Type, Thermoplastic composites are projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Their lightweight characteristics, high impact resistance, rapid processing capabilities, and recyclability make them increasingly attractive for automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics applications. Growing regulatory emphasis on sustainable manufacturing further supports adoption across European industries.

Regional Analysis

The Europe composites market demonstrates robust growth across major economies, driven by strong industrial capabilities, technological innovation, sustainability initiatives, and increasing investments in advanced manufacturing. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain collectively account for the majority of composite material consumption, supported by their well-established automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, marine, and construction industries.

Germany continues to lead the regional market owing to its globally recognized automotive manufacturing base, advanced engineering capabilities, and growing investments in electric mobility and renewable energy infrastructure. Composite materials are increasingly utilized to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, and support next-generation transportation technologies.

Key Industry Trends

Growing Adoption of Lightweight Materials

Expansion of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Increasing Investments in Wind Energy

Rising Demand for Thermoplastic Composites

Automation Transforming Composite Manufacturing

Focus on Sustainable Composite Solutions

Competitive Landscape

The Europe composites market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of leading global manufacturers, regional material suppliers, and specialized composite solution providers. Competition increasingly centers on innovation, sustainability, manufacturing efficiency, and customized application development.

Related Reports

Composites Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market