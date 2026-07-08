Xulon Press announces a new Christian testimony of sports and faith, How We Lost Trying to Win: When winning costs everything from authors Matt and Marina Krueger.

Genoa, IL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of How We Lost Trying to Win: When winning costs everything by Matt and Marina Krueger, available in paperback $13.99, 9798868532467; eBook $4.99, 9798868532474.

How We Lost Trying to Win - When winning costs everything.

How We Lost Trying to Win is a faith-centered wake-up call for sports families who love competition, but are tired of the anxiety, pressure, and calendar chaos that can quietly take over a home. Drawing from real stories—highlight wins, travel weekends, and even the author’s sudden cardiac death and recovery—Matt and Marina Krueger expose how a good gift can become a substitute god. With Scripture, honesty, and practical “plays” at the end of each chapter, they help parents, coaches, and athletes reset their priorities, protect family rhythms, and pursue excellence without worshiping the scoreboard. This book will challenge your assumptions, lighten the pressure in your house and car rides, and guide your family toward a deeper, joyful way to compete—where character and Christ come first.

“We were inspired to write this book after experiencing both successes and painful losses throughout life, business, family, and faith,” Matt and Marina said. “Through those experiences, we realized many people spend their lives chasing achievements, money, approval, or status while unintentionally sacrificing peace, relationships, and spiritual purpose. We wanted to share our story honestly so others could learn from our mistakes, find encouragement during difficult seasons, and discover that God can use even our greatest failures for something meaningful.”

Matt Krueger is a business owner, financial and tax professional, advisor, entrepreneur, musician, and speaker with decades of experience helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate financial and personal challenges.

Marina Krueger has experience in family leadership, ministry involvement, entrepreneurship, and encouraging others through faith and personal testimony. Together, their combined life experiences in business, family, faith, and overcoming adversity provide the foundation and authenticity behind the message of this book.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. How We Lost Trying to Win: When winning costs everything is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Matt and Marina Krueger

Email: mfkrueger [at] gmail.com

773-425-2581