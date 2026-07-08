U.S. Army Airborne Forces Employ Edge AI in Current Operations

CHANTILLY, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne today announced the operational use of its AI software in support of forward-deployed U.S. Army forces during current operations in the Middle East.

As part of ongoing modernization efforts, deployed units are utilizing edge AI capabilities, including TurbineOne’s Frontline Perception platform, to process complex, multi-source sensor data in environments where communications, bandwidth, and cloud access are challenged.

The recent operational deployment reflects the growing importance of edge AI capabilities that can operate directly alongside frontline forces, enabling personnel to process information faster, improve decision-making, and act on operational intelligence closer to the point of action.

“The JIOP is all about testing new technology in the dirt, alongside the warfighter,” said COL Monaghan, JIOP Director. “Operationalizing edge capabilities during current operations is just one example of how we are shattering traditional acquisition timelines to put immediate, actionable tools into the hands of our Soldiers.”

TurbineOne’s Frontline Perception platform serves as a perception and sense-making layer designed to turn complex sensor data into real-time detection, classification, and operational awareness at the tactical edge. This effort builds on broader Army initiatives focused on rapidly fielding emerging commercial technologies that improve situational awareness, operational speed, and mission effectiveness for deployed forces.

Designed to operate forward of traditional cloud infrastructure, these platforms integrate across sensors, mission systems, and deployed computing environments to support operations where reliable connectivity cannot be guaranteed, closing the battlefield gap between information and action.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne delivers AI built for the frontlines. Its Frontline Perception platform provides real-time detection, classification, and decision support for defense and national security operators worldwide. Built for operations where communications may be limited or disrupted, TurbineOne enables mission-ready software that accelerates operational insight where the mission happens.

Contact

media@turbineone.com