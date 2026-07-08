Texas Super Kings and PwC US Announce Sponsorship for the 2026 Major League Cricket Season

DALLAS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK), one of Major League Cricket's leading franchises, today announced a sponsorship agreement with PwC US naming the professional services network the Official Consulting Partner and Lead Arm Sponsor of the team for the 2026 Major League Cricket season. Together, Texas Super Kings and PwC US are united by a focus on excellence, ambition, and the growing momentum behind cricket in the United States.

PwC’s presence as Lead Arm Sponsor will feature prominently on the Texas Super Kings playing jersey throughout the 2026 season, along with visibility at Grand Prairie Stadium and across the team’s digital, social, and broadcast platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome PwC US as the Official Consulting Partner and Lead Arm Sponsor of the Texas Super Kings for the 2026 season," said Anurag Jain, Co-Owner of the Texas Super Kings. "PwC is a globally respected brand that shares our commitment to performance, innovation, and long-term growth. As cricket continues to expand across North America, we are excited to help elevate the profile of the sport in Texas and beyond together."

Rob Baldwin, PwC Dallas Office Managing Partner, said: "The Dallas market is incredibly important to PwC, reflecting the strength, innovation, and momentum of the region's business community. Our sponsorship of the Texas Super Kings aligns with our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and supporting organizations that bring people together. We see this as an opportunity to support a sport that is resonating with communities across North Texas while deepening our connection to the broader Dallas-Fort Worth region."

The sponsorship reflects a shared interest in broadening cricket’s reach in the United States and engaging fans and communities through the sport.

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are a founding franchise of Major League Cricket (MLC) and represent the state of Texas in the United States’ premier professional T20 cricket league. Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and inspired by the legacy of the Chennai Super Kings, the team brings together world-class talent, passionate supporters, and a commitment to growing the game of cricket across North America. The Texas Super Kings play their home matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

For more information, visit Texas Super Kings

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

Media Contacts

Bob Gold & Associates

tsk@bobgoldpr.com

(310) 320-2010

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df8d66d0-24e5-4995-92b6-f896c6ee7d76