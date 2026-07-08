Summer's a Splash in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado River Rafting Forecast: Wet Water Days Ahead

Even in Colorado’s driest years, the stretch of the Colorado River flowing through Glenwood Canyon keeps moving—a steady ribbon of life cutting through towering canyon walls. While drought can shrink reservoirs and stress alpine streams, this section of river benefits from a vast upstream watershed, snowmelt from high elevations, and carefully managed water releases that help maintain consistent flows. The result is a reliable current that supports both recreation and the surrounding ecosystem.

For locals and visitors alike, that consistency makes Glenwood Canyon one of the region’s most welcoming places to get on the water. Rafting here is famously family-friendly, with gentle rapids mixed with calm stretches perfect for soaking in the scenery. It’s an ideal introduction for first-timers yet still offers enough splash and excitement to keep everyone engaged.

Beyond the rapids, the canyon itself is alive with wildlife. Keep an eye out for bighorn sheep navigating rocky ledges, osprey & eagles circling overhead, and the occasional bear along the shoreline. The combination of water, cliffs, and vegetation creates a rich habitat that rewards those who take the time to look around.

Local rafting outfitters bring deep knowledge of the river’s rhythms, ensuring trips are not only fun but safe. Their expertise allows visitors to fully enjoy this remarkable, ever-flowing stretch of the Colorado River.

Insider’s Tip:

Book a morning trip for calmer winds and softer light in Glenwood Canyon. Sit up front for bigger splashes, or toward the back for a smoother ride. Wear secure sandals or water shoes and sunscreen, bring a light layer, and keep a waterproof camera handy - wildlife sightings and canyon views appear when you least expect them.





Hanging Lake Trail Reconstruction Is Complete. Final enhancement at the Hanging Lake Trailhead has been completed after almost two years of trail reconstruction. The trail was damaged during the 2021 Glenwood Canyon mudslides, and the White River National Forest determined a full trail rebuild was necessary. Funded through the White River National Forest Foundation, a Go Colorado grant, and private donations, plans were created to improve trail access, trail safety features, environmental protections and wayfinding and interpretation signage. This National Natural Landmark is now open for hiking and can be enjoyed year-round. We are proud of the work done through public private partnerships to protect this Colorado gem for future generations. Learn more at Visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.





Adventure Outdoors/Glenwood Adventure Company now offers guided fly fishing in Colorado’s most iconic rivers. Experience world-class Gold Medal fly fishing on the Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers. Full or half day float or wade trips are available and include a private, professional guide, equipment and flies. Lunch or snacks are available. Current river conditions, hatch cycles and personal experience levels are considered to ensure a successful trip for all.





Iron Mountain Hot Springs opens Sauna Summit expansion. Located within the WorldSprings section, the new Sauna Summit offers ultimate thermal wellness for guests. In addition to the 12 globally inspired pools, the new area offers five saunas inspired by global bathing traditions from Turkey, Finland, Poland and more, and three specialized plunge pools – a cold plunge, a restorative potassium pool and a soothing magnesium pool.





The Bohemian Bier Spa New Wellness Offering! Located in historic downtown Glenwood Springs, in a beautifully restored historic building, this luxury spa offering is made for mountain adventurers. For over a thousand years, Bohemian royalty and European bath houses have relied on beer-infused bathing to soothe the body and spark the senses. Made with hops, barley, brewer’s yeast, and medicinal herbs, each soak opens the pores, nourishes the skin, eases muscle tension, and encourages deep, enchanting relaxation.

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About Visit Glenwood Springs

Visit Glenwood Springs is the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Also known as The Land of Water, Glenwood Springs is where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures. Glenwood Springs is located at the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers, 160 miles west of Denver on I-70. www.visitglenwood.com