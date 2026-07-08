Activest Wealth Management Launches Family Office Governance Program for Multigenerational Families

AVENTURA, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activest Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, today announced the launch of its Family Office Governance Program, an offering designed to help families strengthen communication, improve decision-making, prepare future generations for leadership, and support family cohesion across generations.

Developed in collaboration with family enterprise scholar and advisor Dennis T. Jaffe, Ph.D., the program is intended to move family governance from an occasional advisory discussion to a structured, ongoing client experience. The framework combines facilitated family meetings, governance design, multigenerational education, succession planning, and legacy-focused conversations, tailored to the circumstances of each family.

“As families grow in size, complexity and wealth, the challenges they face extend well beyond investment management,” said Isaac Wakszol, Chief Executive Officer of Activest. “The stewardship of wealth requires communication, shared values, thoughtful decision-making and the preparation of future generations. Under Dr. Jaffe’s guidance, our Family Office Governance Program is designed to give families the tools and structure to address these issues proactively and to strengthen their legacy over time.”

Activest’s approach integrates governance, education, family communication and succession planning into a defined, repeatable service offering. It is grounded in academic research and practical experience and is built to help families address topics that are often deferred until a crisis emerges.

The program launched with an inaugural cohort of participating families, who have engaged in structured governance planning, multigenerational educational sessions, and facilitated discussions focused on legacy, stewardship and family decision-making. Across the cohort, families have used the framework to open conversations about long-term legacy and to coordinate decision-making around shared assets, advisor relationships and investment oversight.

“Families are looking for guidance not only on managing financial capital, but also on preserving human capital, family culture and shared purpose,” Wakszol said. “This program is designed to help them do exactly that.”

Activest sees the launch as part of a broader evolution in wealth management, as advisers increasingly address the interpersonal and governance questions that can influence whether wealth endures across generations. The firm’s process is designed to be both highly personalized and scalable, so that families can develop governance structures while retaining flexibility to reflect their own circumstances and values.

With the Family Office Governance Program now operational, Activest plans to extend the offering to additional client families and to continue advancing its practices in multigenerational wealth stewardship.

About Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and family office advisory firm dedicated to helping successful individuals and families align their wealth with their long-term goals, values and legacy. The firm provides advice across investment management, family governance, education, succession planning and multigenerational wealth stewardship, helping clients manage the complexities of preserving international wealth and purpose across generations.

Disclosure

This communication is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as, and should not be relied upon as, tax, legal, immigration, estate planning, or investment advice. Activest Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. References to client experiences are illustrative only and are not representative of any specific client outcome; individual results will vary. Additional information is available in our Form ADV Part 2A at activestwm.com/adv.