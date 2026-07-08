Miami, FLORIDA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold (also known as Fix Mold Miami) has completed more than 3,600 mold remediation projects across marine, commercial, and residential properties in 2025 — a milestone spanning all three environments that define South Florida. It is that breadth, not an outside ranking, that now makes Fix Mold Miami the region's #1 remediation company: few providers can prove leadership on a mega-yacht, in a hospital, and in a family's living room in the same year. Built on the same twelve months that saw the firm's inspection division cross 7,000 projects, the 3,600-remediation mark reflects how many of those diagnoses became fully resolved, verified-clean properties.

FixMold technicians represent some of the most talented mold assessors and mold remediators in the industry

What separates the three segments isn't the standard of care — it's the environment. FixMold applies the same IICRC-certified 12-step process, 100% organic and VOC-free antimicrobial treatments, HEPA filtration, and post-work clearance testing to every job, then tailors the method to the property. Whether the work is residential mold remediation in a single-family home or commercial mold remediation in an occupied office tower, the promise is identical: find the moisture source, remove the mold safely, and prove it's gone.

Why Fix Mold Miami is winning remediation work away from other companies

Fix Mold Miami's climb to #1 hasn't come from advertising — it has come from results. Five advantages keep businesses, homeowners, and vessel owners switching:

Patented, industry-leading technology. Fix Mold Miami removes mold with proprietary methods most competitors simply don't have — patented CO2 Hydrogenation and a mobile CO2 deep-freeze cleaning chamber, dry-ice blasting, electrostatic organic disinfecting, hydroxyl generators, ULV foggers, and HEPA air scrubbers — all using 100% organic, zero-VOC, certified-green solutions with no biocides.

Fix Mold Miami removes mold with proprietary methods most competitors simply don't have — patented CO2 Hydrogenation and a mobile CO2 deep-freeze cleaning chamber, dry-ice blasting, electrostatic organic disinfecting, hydroxyl generators, ULV foggers, and HEPA air scrubbers — all using 100% organic, zero-VOC, certified-green solutions with no biocides. The best technicians, under one roof. Every project is executed by state-licensed, IICRC-certified technicians and supported in-house by licensed general contractors and AC technicians — a genuine one-stop shop that carries a job from containment through drywall rebuild and insurance without subcontractor handoffs.

Every project is executed by state-licensed, IICRC-certified technicians and supported in-house by licensed general contractors and AC technicians — a genuine one-stop shop that carries a job from containment through drywall rebuild and insurance without subcontractor handoffs. The highest-rated company in South Florida. FixMold holds a perfect 5-star rating across 1,000+ reviews on Google, Yelp, BBB (A+ accredited), Facebook, Angi, and Thumbtack — driven by an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, a lowest-price guarantee, 0% APR financing, and a 12-month warranty on every remediation.

FixMold holds a perfect 5-star rating across 1,000+ reviews on Google, Yelp, BBB (A+ accredited), Facebook, Angi, and Thumbtack — driven by an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, a lowest-price guarantee, 0% APR financing, and a 12-month warranty on every remediation. Every certification the work demands. Fix Mold Miami is state-licensed for mold remediation (#MRSR2709) and mold assessment (#MRSA2521), IICRC-certified, and credentialed through DBPR, NAERMC, AIHA, IAQA, NORMIPRO, and NAMP — and is recommended by Miami physicians for health-sensitive and immune-compromised clients.

Fix Mold Miami is state-licensed for mold remediation (#MRSR2709) and mold assessment (#MRSA2521), IICRC-certified, and credentialed through DBPR, NAERMC, AIHA, IAQA, NORMIPRO, and NAMP — and is recommended by Miami physicians for health-sensitive and immune-compromised clients. More than 40 years of Katz family innovation. Since 1989, the Katz family has founded and led some of the industry's most influential companies — Five Boro Mold Specialist, Z. Tak Mold Specialist, and Katz & Sons — and co-founded the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, pioneering patented procedures like the CO2 dry-ice chamber and Solar Airflow prevention. That four-decade record of invention is why the family is recognized as being at the leading edge of the field.

"The best by a long stretch." After three years of cycling through other South Florida mold and water-damage companies, a Downtown Miami condo owner described finally finding a team whose process stayed clear and streamlined from the first inspection through the final remediation. (Verified FixMold customer review.)

Marine: purpose-built for vessels

Mold spore counts inside a boat during active remediation can run 10 to 1,000 times higher than in a typical home, and residential protocols don't translate to a hull. Fix Mold Miami's marine division uses patented CO2 dry-ice technology to reach the tight, porous, moisture-heavy spaces vessels are full of — the foundation of its Boat Mold Restoration Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Yacht Mold Restoration work. That specialization now covers everything from center-consoles to charter vessels, mega-yachts, and passenger mold ships from 60 to 200 feet, making FixMold's marine remediation division one of the few in the state equipped for the full range.

Commercial: remediation without shutting you down

For offices, retail centers, hotels, medical facilities, and warehouses, downtime is the real cost of mold. Fix Mold Miami structures commercial projects around business operations — containment, HEPA negative-air systems, HVAC and air duct cleaning, and occupant-safe treatments that let tenants keep working. The same team handles specialized disinfection, including Coronavirus Remediation Miami electrostatic and antimicrobial services, and businesses rely on FixMold's Commercial Mold Inspector Miami documentation — certified lab results, moisture maps, and clearance certificates — to satisfy insurers, property managers, and HOAs.

Residential: root-cause removal for homes

On the residential side, Fix Mold Miami's promise is that mold doesn't come back, because the underlying moisture source is fixed — not just the visible growth. Families across the region turn to the company's Residential Mold Inspector Miami teams for containment, black mold removal, safe material removal, structural drying, and independent clearance testing that confirms a home is safe before reconstruction begins. When a leak or storm is the trigger, FixMold's water damage restoration crews handle extraction, drying, and full rebuild — drywall, flooring, and paint — so the property is returned to pre-loss condition with indoor air quality restored and long-term mold prevention built in.

One standard, every neighborhood

That single standard carries into every community Fix Mold Miami serves. Demand has been especially strong for Mold Remediation Fort Lauderdale and fast-turnaround Mold Removal Fort Lauderdale across Broward's waterfront properties, North Miami Beach Mold Removal along the coast, and Mold Abatement Miami Springs among the older homes near the airport.

"Being #1 in one category is good; being trusted on a mega-yacht, in a hospital, and in a family's living room in the same year is the whole point," said Moty Katz, Founder of FixMold. "Thirty-six hundred remediations across three completely different environments is proof of that range. The settings couldn't be more different, but the promise never changes — find the source, remove the mold safely, and prove it's gone."

About Fix Mold Miami

FixMold is a state-licensed, IICRC-certified environmental firm providing marine, commercial, and residential mold remediation in Miami and throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and the Florida Keys. Services span mold removal, black mold remediation, mold testing and detection, water damage restoration, HVAC and air duct cleaning, indoor air quality solutions, and long-term mold prevention. Backed by more than four decades of the Katz family legacy — and leadership behind Five Boro Mold Specialist, Z. Tak Mold Specialist, and Katz & Sons — the company holds 1,000+ verified five-star reviews and an A+ BBB rating. Every project is backed by transparent pricing, a 12-month warranty, and 100% organic, family-safe treatments.

Media & Booking Contact Fix Mold Miami 10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168 Phone: (305) 465-6653 | (786) 882-1823 Email: info@fixmold.com License #MRSR2709 · #MRSA2521

The FixMold team completing their 3,600th remediation.

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sQclTSWRvxg