The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Brings Church Leaders Together Across Europe, Canada, and South Africa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the 2026 ARC Conference held April 21–22 at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the Association of Related Churches (ARC) is continuing its 25th anniversary year with a series of international gatherings designed to equip pastors, church leaders, and future church planters across Europe, Canada, and South Africa.

ARC Conference Canada

ARC continued its 25th anniversary celebration in Edmonton, Alberta, on 2-3 June, where pastors, church leaders, and church planters gathered for the 2026 ARC Conference Canada. Hosted at Celebration Church, the event brought together leaders from across Canada for two days of worship, leadership development , practical ministry training, and meaningful connection.

ARC Europe Conference

The ARC Europe Conference took place June 11–12, 2026, at Liverpool One Church in Liverpool, England. Designed for pastors, ministry leaders, and future church planters from across Europe, the event focused on fostering relationships and providing practical ministry resources.

Hosted in one of the United Kingdom's most influential church communities, the conference brought together leaders from a variety of church backgrounds, denominations, and ministry contexts. Attendees participated in worship experiences, leadership sessions, and networking opportunities designed to help strengthen local churches throughout Europe.

Featured speakers include Luke and Emma Bryant, lead pastors of Liverpool One Church; Andrew Holt, worship pastor and founder of The Belonging Co.; Justin Reimer, lead pastor of Vivid Church; Julian Lowe, lead pastor of Oasis Church LA; Beth Cunningham, children's pastor at Church of the Highlands and Vice President of North American One Hope Ministry; and Gary and Marilyn Skinner, founders of Watoto Church.

ARC Southern Africa Conference

The ARC Southern Africa Conference will take place September 2–3, 2026, at Capital City Church International in Pretoria, South Africa. Church leaders from across Africa and around the world will gather for two days of worship, leadership development, and practical ministry training.

The conference will feature main sessions, ministry application sessions, networking opportunities, and worship experiences designed to encourage leaders serving in a variety of ministry contexts. Special guests include Shaun Nepstad, lead pastor of Fellowship Church, along with Gary and Marilyn Skinner, founders of Watoto Church and longtime leaders in church planting and ministry development across Africa.

ARC Global Conferences reflect the organization's ongoing commitment to ensuring that pastors and church leaders never have to do ministry alone. By bringing together leaders from different nations, cultures, and ministry backgrounds, ARC continues to create opportunities for collaboration, encouragement, and Kingdom impact around the world.

For more information on past and upcoming conferences, visit: arcconference.com



About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative network of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds that strategically resources church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. Founded in 2000, ARC provides training, coaching, and financial support to help launch and strengthen healthy churches worldwide. Over the past 25 years, the Association of Related Churches has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com