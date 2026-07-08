TRREB Releases Final Your Voice, Our Future Report: Outlines Actions to Strengthen Transparency and Member Engagement

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) has released the What We Heard Report outlining key findings from the comprehensive Your Voice, Our Future initiative launched last fall, consulting TRREB’s nearly 70,000 Members, using polls, focus groups and town halls to gather their opinions about the Board.

Throughout the campaign, Members shared their experiences and perspectives, reinforced the importance of ongoing engagement, transparency, and accountability in shaping the organization’s future and the ability of Members to provide the best possible service to their clients, the homebuyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and businesses.

“Our Members were clear that they want to be heard and they want to see how their feedback influences our decisions,” said TRREB President Daniel Steinfeld. “This report is not just about what we heard, but how we are acting on it.”

Key Findings

The final report highlights modest but encouraging progress across several areas and includes results from the second survey of Members conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights, one of Canada’s longest-standing research firms.

Improved Member satisfaction: An increase in overall Member satisfaction from the December 2025 survey

Growing trust and confidence: Positive movement in trust, perceptions of leadership, and confidence in TRREB’s direction

Strong value in core offerings: Members continue to value TRREB’s data, tools, and services that support their businesses



At the same time, Members identified important opportunities for improvement:

A better understanding of the value of membership fees

Clear evidence that Member feedback is not only heard, but acted on

Greater transparency and clarity around how decisions are made

Enhancements to the usability and integration of technology and tools

“These are fair expectations,” added Steinfeld. “We recognize them, and we are committed to evolving to meet present day and future Member needs as well as uphold their expectations.”

Insights from the Your Voice, Our Future initiative have directly informed TRREB’s 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, where trust, transparency, and Member confidence are central priorities.

Steinfeld emphasized that the final report marks the beginning of a sustained commitment to Member-driven change.

“Listening must lead to action and that action must be clear,” said Steinfeld. “We will report back to Members annually on our progress, so they can see how their input is shaping TRREB’s direction.”

The latest scientific survey was conducted Pollara Strategic Insights from May 5, 2026, to May 27, 2026, among a sample of 1,490 TRREB Members. A probability sample of this size carries a margin of error of ± 2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Media Inquiries:

For all media inquiries, please email media@trreb.ca.

About TRREB:

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board, with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.