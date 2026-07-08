XPPen Ignites Creativity at Anime Expo 2026 with Pioneering Digital Creative Tools and Live Artist Showcases

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a leading global brand in digital art innovation, participated in Anime Expo 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2–5. At Anime Expo 2026, XPPen showcases its latest flagship Color Master Touchscreen Drawing Display, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2), together with its first-ever editing console, the Pilot Pro, reinforcing its commitment to advancing professional digital creativity.

As North America's largest anime and Japanese pop culture convention, Anime Expo welcomes hundreds of thousands of anime enthusiasts each year, solidifying its status as a global hub for anime, gaming, and creator culture. XPPen sought to connect directly with the creator community, gain firsthand insights, and demonstrate how its latest technologies empower professional creative workflows in an interactive setting. To bring this vision to life, XPPen transformed its booth into an interactive creative space where visitors could create, compete, collaborate, and experience digital creative tools firsthand.





"Anime Expo brings together an incredibly passionate creator community, and marking our ninth consecutive appearance here underscores XPPen's long-term commitment to this vibrant community," said Wang Lei, Marketing Director of XPPen North America. "It's the ideal place for us to connect with art enthusiasts face to face. Beyond showcasing our latest technology, our goal is to foster an environment where creators can exchange inspiration, spark fresh ideas, and experience firsthand how our innovations seamlessly support their creative journey."

Throughout the exhibition, XPPen featured newly released products from the first half of the year, including the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2), the Artist 16 3rd, and the Pilot Pro, alongside other XPPen digital creative tools. The Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) delivered a premium drawing experience with its expansive 4K display, 120Hz refresh rate, master-level color performance, and integrated X-Touch solution. The Artist 16 3rd combined portability with precision, powered by the new-generation X4 Smart Chip Stylus, making it an ideal choice for everyday digital creation. The Pilot Pro was designed to simplify editing operations and creative workflows through highly customizable controls. Collectively, these products served as the creative foundation for interactive experiences across the booth.

Immersive Experiences Inspire Creativity

To encourage creativity and interaction, XPPen curated a diverse series of engagement booth activities, including booth check-in challenges and collaborative artworks, providing attendees opportunities to receive exclusive gifts and participate in creative exchanges.

Among the lineup, the Summer Festival OC Art Contest became one of the most popular activities at the booth. Participants designed an original character in 15 minutes using randomly assigned themes, showcasing imagination and artistic expression. The artworks were displayed for public voting, igniting the onsite enthusiasm among attendees. Exceptional talents were rewarded with XPPen products, including the Artist 12 3rd and Deco 640, while all participants enjoyed entry into a lucky draw.





Live Artistic Collaboration Brings Creativity to Life

Live drawing sessions by David Liu and Kodasea were among the highlights of XPPen's booth, bringing the booth's creative atmosphere to life. David Liu is known for blending the visual language of classic anime with contemporary digital illustration, while Kodasea is recognized for character-driven storytelling across comics, games, music artwork, and entertainment illustration.

During their sessions, attendees packed the booth to witness the masters' creative processes and exchanging inspired ideas. These compelling demonstrations transformed the booth into a dynamic open studio, the sessions offered attendees an immersive experience of how ideas evolve from concept to final artwork while fostering meaningful connections between artists and the creative community.





Through immersive experiences, industry-leading technology, and meaningful artistic collaboration, XPPen continues to strengthen its creator ecosystem by connecting creators with the tools, inspiration, and community they need to bring ideas to life. Looking ahead, XPPen remains committed to empowering creators around the world to push creative boundaries, explore new possibilities, and turn imagination into reality.