Nation's Largest Gathering of HBCU Leaders to Convene in Atlanta for UNITE 2026, Featuring Cast of Netflix's A Different World Sequel

Atlanta, GA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is proud to announce the return of UNITE 2026, the nation's most influential annual gathering of HBCU leaders, advocates, funders and thought leaders committed to advancing excellence, sustainability and transformation in higher education. Convening July 19–23 at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, the event will bring together more than 1,000 attendees — including a record number of current and former HBCU presidents, representatives from 300+ organizations, and a wide range of mission-aligned partners.

UNITE 2026 will also celebrate the highly anticipated return of A Different World, the iconic series that redefined how America sees HBCUs. The Netflix sequel will be spotlighted at UNITE through a special panel featuring original cast member Jasmine Guy alongside stars of the new series in conversation with Errin Haines, president, National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). Hosted by UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building (ICB), celebrating its 20th anniversary, the program also features a commencement address by Dr. Harold Martin, Sr., president emeritus, North Carolina A&T University and a special announcement from UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax and UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr.

The latest updates to the agenda can be found on the Summit’s website.

WHAT: UNITE 2026 — UNCF's annual national convening of HBCU leaders, faculty, students, advocates and funders; hosted by UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building (ICB), celebrating its 20th anniversary.

WHEN: July 19–23, 2026

WHERE: Signia by Hilton Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

WHO: More than 1,000 HBCU leaders, faculty, students, advocates, and mission-aligned partners, including a record number of current and former HBCU and PBI presidents

HIGHLIGHTS

Special Announcement: UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax and UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr. will make a special announcement at UNITE 2026, Monday, July 20, 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax and UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr. will make a special announcement at UNITE 2026, Monday, July 20, 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Commencement Address: Dr. Harold Martin, Sr., president emeritus, North Carolina A&T University, Monday, July 20, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Dr. Harold Martin, Sr., president emeritus, North Carolina A&T University, Monday, July 20, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. UNCF ICB 20th Anniversary: Celebrating two decades of HBCU capacity building and innovation, Tues., July 21, 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET.

Celebrating two decades of HBCU capacity building and innovation, Tues., July 21, 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET. A Different World Cast Panel (Netflix Sequel, premiering Sept. 24): Original cast member Jasmine Guy joins new series stars Kennedi Reece and Alijah Kai and creator/showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride for a special panel on the show's legacy and the resurgence of HBCU pride. Moderated by Errin Haines, president, National Association of Black Journalists, Wed., July 22, 2:15 p.m. ET.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS

Dr. Harold Martin, Sr ., president emeritus, North Carolina A&T University

., president emeritus, North Carolina A&T University Stacey Abrams , former Georgia State representative

, former Georgia State representative Charles Blow , journalist, commentator, former columnist, The New York Times

, journalist, commentator, former columnist, The New York Times Jasmine Guy , A Different World (original and sequel cast)

, A Different World (original and sequel cast) Kennedi Reece and Alijah Kai , A Different World (Netflix sequel cast)

, A Different World (Netflix sequel cast) Felicia Pride , A Different World creator/showrunner and executive producer

, A Different World creator/showrunner and executive producer Andre Dickens , mayor, City of Atlanta

, mayor, City of Atlanta Phill Gross , CEO, Adage Capital Management

, CEO, Adage Capital Management Dupe Oluwamodupe , First Female Drum Major, Florida A&M University's Marching 100

, First Female Drum Major, Florida A&M University's Marching 100 Tayari Jones , Oprah Book Club Nominee and Bestselling Author

, Oprah Book Club Nominee and Bestselling Author Jericho Brown , Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author

, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis , president, Benedict College; Chairwoman, UNCF Member Presidents

, president, Benedict College; Chairwoman, UNCF Member Presidents Tiffany Taylor , president, ASU+GSV Summit

, president, ASU+GSV Summit Michael Collins , senior vice president, Jobs for the Future

, senior vice president, Jobs for the Future Monique Picou , chief product supply officer, Google Cloud

, chief product supply officer, Google Cloud Tiffany Eubanks-Saunders , president, Bank of America Foundation

, president, Bank of America Foundation Shané Harris , president, Prudential Foundation

, president, Prudential Foundation Alphonso David , president, Global Black Economic Forum

, president, Global Black Economic Forum Aimée Eubanks Davis , CEO, Braven

, CEO, Braven Curtis Reed Jr. , head of government and health systems, Higher Education and Not-for-Profit Banking, JPMorganChase

, head of government and health systems, Higher Education and Not-for-Profit Banking, JPMorganChase Errin Haines , president, National Association of Black Journalists; editor-at-large, The 19th

, president, National Association of Black Journalists; editor-at-large, The 19th Curtis Symonds , co-founder and president, HBCUGo.TV

, co-founder and president, HBCUGo.TV William “Bill” Moses, m anaging director, Kresge Foundation

anaging director, Kresge Foundation Bill Bynum, CEO , HOPE Credit Union

CEO HOPE Credit Union Martin Eakes , CEO, Self-Help Credit Union

, CEO, Self-Help Credit Union Ed Smith-Lewis, chief growth officer, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About UNCF Institute for Capacity Building

UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building partners with Black colleges and universities to advance student success, community advancement and institutional transformation. Learn more at uncficb.org.

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