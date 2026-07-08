Toll Brothers Opens New Collections of Luxury Homes within Established Community in Berthoud, Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new collections are now open in Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, an established luxury home community in Berthoud, Colorado. Set within an exclusive, amenity-rich master plan that includes the TPC Colorado golf course, these new collections at Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes showcase single- and two-story home designs surrounded by stunning natural scenery. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and a new model home is now open at 2843 Newfound Lake Road in Berthoud. Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes offers two distinct collections of thoughtfully designed homes. The Vista Collection features flexible home designs ranging from 1,960 to 2,929+ square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, priced from the upper $700,000s. The Summit Collection offers expansive home designs ranging from 2,586 to 4,006+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, priced from the upper $900,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will enjoy the ability to personalize their space and bring their vision to life at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes offers easy access to an active, luxury lifestyle in a naturally beautiful setting. Toll Brothers homeowners at Heron Lakes will have access to an array of resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse with three dining options, a resort-style outdoor pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes also features three reservoirs with 4.5 miles of shoreline, offering opportunities for fishing, boating, paddleboarding, and other water activities. In addition, residents can enjoy hundreds of acres of open space and 8.7 miles of trails for hiking and biking, including a section of the Colorado Front Range Trail. Golf lovers enjoy easy access to the TPC Colorado golf course, an acclaimed 18-hole championship course and the home of the Ascendant tournament.





"We are thrilled to expand on the luxury homes and exceptional lifestyle with a new phase within this sought-after northern Colorado community," said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “At Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, stunning home designs, resort-style amenities, and outdoor living come together in the Rocky Mountain foothills.”





For more information and to schedule a visit to Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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