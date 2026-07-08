MISTRAS Group Recognized as a Star by MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants in the NDT and Inspection Services and Equipment Markets

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the Star quadrant in MarketsandMarkets’ latest 360Quadrants evaluation of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market.

MarketsandMarkets’ 360Quadrants evaluation compares leading market players using techno-commercial factors such as portfolio strength, business strategy, market presence, regional reach, service and product footprint, vertical coverage, revenue analysis, growth initiatives, and strategic collaborations. Within that framework, MISTRAS was recognized as a Star in both the NDT and inspection services market and the NDT and inspection equipment market.

The recognition highlights MISTRAS’ differentiated approach to asset protection: combining advanced inspection services, proprietary technologies, laboratory testing, engineering expertise, condition monitoring, and asset integrity software to help customers improve safety, reduce risk, support compliance, and optimize long-term asset performance.

“Being recognized as a Star by MarketsandMarkets reflects the continued evolution of MISTRAS and the value of our integrated approach to asset integrity,” said Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MISTRAS Group. “Our customers are managing increasingly complex assets, tighter reliability demands, and growing volumes of inspection data. By bringing together an industry-leading platform of integrated, data-driven solutions, MISTRAS helps customers move beyond static inspection results and toward more dynamic, predictive, risk-informed decision-making.”

According to the evaluation, MISTRAS demonstrates a strong company footprint across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, along with coverage across major verticals including oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, and power. The evaluation also recognizes MISTRAS’ service footprint across inspection services, calibration services, and other NDT and inspection-related services.

MISTRAS’ approach helps customers transition from traditional, reactive inspection models toward more predictive asset management strategies. The company continues to invest in capabilities that connect inspection, data, and decision-making, including:

Advanced NDT and inspection technologies

Acoustic emission and sensor-based monitoring

Field and laboratory testing capabilities

Engineering and asset integrity consulting

Proprietary software and data management platforms



As industries face aging infrastructure, stricter safety and quality requirements, workforce challenges, and increasing pressure to improve uptime, MISTRAS continues to expand its role as a trusted asset integrity partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and operate more safely, reliably, and efficiently.

About MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering, and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com