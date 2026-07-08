Dealer Services Network Acquires GG&D Motor Vehicle Services

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title, registration, compliance, and dealership support services, today announced the acquisition of GG&D Motor Vehicle Services , one of Arizona's oldest and largest DMV Authorized Third Party (ATP) motor vehicle service providers, representing DSN’s first entry into the Arizona market.

The acquisition significantly strengthens DSN's presence across the Western United States, adding GG&D's long-standing customer relationships and market presence in the Phoenix area. Founded in 1999, GG&D has become a trusted provider of motor vehicle title and registration services throughout the region, operating seven locations across Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa and Peoria with more than 100 employees. GG&D will continue operating under its existing brand name, and all current employees and locations will remain in place.

As part of the integration process, DSN is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for GG&D's customers, employees, and community partners. DSN's experienced operational leadership team will work closely alongside GG&D's existing management during the transition period to ensure customers experience a smooth transition and continued day-to-day support.

“GG&D represents exactly the kind of organization we look for as we continue expanding DSN’s national presence,” said Joe Palumbo, CEO of Dealer Services Network. “We believe our companies share similar philosophies, and that coming together is a great fit. At DSN, we are celebrating 71 years since our founding — innovative, customer-centric, and laser-focused on becoming the nation’s most reliable and innovative partner in automotive titling, registration, and compliance.”

Palumbo added, “With the addition of GG&D, we now have over 1,000 employees across 11 states. It’s our pleasure to welcome the GG&D team. It’s an exciting time for our company, and we are so glad they’re here.”

The acquisition supports DSN's broader growth strategy, expanding its nationwide service capabilities for dealerships, fleet operators, and mobility customers. According to F&I Tools, Arizona ranks 13th in the nation for new vehicle sales, with nearly 400,000 new vehicles registered annually. The state continues to experience strong vehicle registration growth, creating increased demand for efficient title, registration, and compliance services. As part of the acquisition, DSN plans to expand several of its core offerings into Arizona, including fleet services, out-of-state registration support, and dealership-focused title and compliance solutions.

Widely recognized as one of Arizona's original third-party motor vehicle providers, GG&D is also a founding member of the Third Party Motor Vehicle Association. The company provides a comprehensive range of Arizona MVD-related services, including vehicle title transfers, registrations, duplicate titles, notary services, temporary permits, and driver’s license services.

The acquisition of GG&D marks DSN's second strategic market expansion in less than 12 months. DSN's previous acquisition of MVD Express established the company's presence in Montana and New Mexico, and the addition of GG&D now extends that momentum into Arizona. Together, these acquisitions reflect DSN's focus on partnering with established regional operators that share its customer-first approach.

The addition of GG&D continues DSN’s expansion across key U.S. markets as the company invests in growing its operational capabilities and nationwide service network.

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a rapidly expanding private tag agency network, offering comprehensive tag and title registration services to automotive and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers nationwide, and walk-in customers at select locations. For more information, visit dsn.net .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 55 years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 350 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com .

Media Contact

Joe Palumbo, CEO

ceo@dsn.net