Paddles Up: Canada's Waverunners Earn Third Place at the 50th Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Waverunners dragon boat team has returned home after earning third place in the International Mixed Championship at the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, one of the world's most prestigious dragon boat competitions, held on June 27–28 in Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. Competing against elite teams from around the globe, the Canadian paddlers crossed the finish line with a time of 2:03.931.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this year's competition marked the 50thanniversary of the internationally renowned event, bringing together more than 220 teams and over 4,500 paddlers from 16 countries and regions across 21 races. Throughout the two-day competition, athletes paddled to the beat of traditional drums as Victoria Harbour came alive with excitement, while thousands of spectators gathered along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade to cheer on teams from around the world.

The Waverunners were one of only four Canadian teams competing at the international event. Founded in Vancouver in 2000, the team is made up of athletes of different ages, backgrounds, and experience levels, united by a shared passion for dragon boat racing and a strong sense of community.

"Earning third place at one of the world's most prestigious dragon boat races is an incredible honour for our team," said Bosco Mak, Team Captain of the Waverunners. "Competing during the event's 50th anniversary made the experience even more special. Dragon boat racing continues to bring people together through teamwork, perseverance, and a shared sense of community, and we're proud to have represented Canada on the international stage."

The team's third-place finish follows months of intensive preparation, including training four times a week leading up to the competition. Since its inception, the Waverunners have represented Canada at international dragon boat competitions in Germany, the Philippines, the United States, China, and South Korea, continuing to build on their reputation as one of Canada's competitive dragon boat teams.

About Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

The Dragon Boat Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival is a thrilling, high-adrenaline event that attracts elite paddlers from across the globe to compete in one of the city’s most celebrated summer traditions.

The Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races reached a significant milestone with its 50th anniversary, prompting the event's elevation to the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), co-organized by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), and title-sponsored by Sun Life. Launched as one of Hong Kong's signature summer events, the Festival first kicked off at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on June 19.

Building on the celebrations, the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races returned to Victoria Harbour on June 27–28, bringing together more than 220 teams from 16 countries and regions to commemorate the event's 50-year legacy.

To learn more about the race, visit here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jorge Lee Carol Lam jorge.lee@hktb.com carol.py.lam@hktb.com Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206 Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 201

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Canada’s Waverunners dragon boat team has returned home after earning third place in the International Mixed Championship at the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races.