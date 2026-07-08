Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes M&A partner duo with digital infrastructure and energy focus

Houston, Texas, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that corporate, M&A and securities partners Nate Hurlbut and John Zarbock have joined the firm, adding to its robust transactional practices, with particular experience in the rapidly evolving data center, digital infrastructure and energy sectors.

Joining from Greenberg Traurig, Nate and John represent private equity sponsors, corporate clients, developers and investors on a range of domestic and cross-border deals with a focus on the acquisition, development and commercialization of digital infrastructure and energy projects. Their experience aligns with clients’ growing need for coordinated, multidisciplinary counsel on transactions that span corporate, development, financing and operational considerations.

“Corporate transactions remain a central focus of our firm, particularly as clients face increasingly challenging deal environments,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Nate and John bring well-rounded M&A practices, strong client relationships and deep experience in sectors that see significant deal activity.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate, M&A and securities team consists of 450 partners and 700 other deal lawyers advising on high-profile transactions worldwide. The firm continues to grow its transaction-focused US business practice group, recruiting nine lateral partners and promoting seven from within this year. The lateral additions include John Bonnet, Gordon Klein, Mark Pendleton and Andrew Smolik (corporate, M&A and securities), Seth Aigner (corporate finance), Virginia Duong (tax), Michael Flood (healthcare transactions), Matt Grunert (employee benefits) and Richard Madris (investment funds).

“Nate and John’s arrival reflects a broader trend of providing integrated, multidisciplinary guidance through transactions, which has particularly benefited our clients in the data center, digital infrastructure and energy spaces,” said Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities. “They bring practices with strong synergies spanning several of the firm’s key sector focuses, including traditional and renewable energy, infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing and consumer markets.”

Nate and John arrive at a pivotal time for the digital infrastructure sector, as international competition for compute capacity, energy resources and investment reshapes the market. In response, Norton Rose Fulbright launched a dedicated US data center and digital infrastructure cross-practice group earlier this year that brings together lawyers from multiple practices to support clients at every stage of development.

Nate advises a broad range of clients on complex M&A, development, joint venture and financing transactions. He has unique experience leading interdisciplinary teams to manage the entire lifecycle of energy and infrastructure projects, from acquisition to development, financing, commercialization and divestiture. Known for his deep understanding of clients’ organizations and objectives, Nate is frequently sought out for guidance on strategic business decisions.

“What stands out about Norton Rose Fulbright is the unique technical skill across adjacent practices, combined with a thoughtful, commercial approach that allows the firm to provide exceptional service and value to our clients,” Nate commented. “Having support in areas such as energy regulatory, project development and real estate results in more coordinated advice, particularly on deals involving digital infrastructure and other complex assets.”

John guides clients through mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and financings and other complex matters across a range of industries in both domestic and cross-border contexts. He has extensive experience managing transactions in the energy, infrastructure, industrial and financial sectors, among others. Clients appreciate John’s pragmatic, commercially-minded approach—shaped by experience in both law firm and in-house settings—to navigating complex deals and driving them to close.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s depth in transactional work strengthens our ability to support matters that sit at the intersection of corporate strategy, financing and development,” John added. “These deals often span geographies and disciplines, and the firm is well positioned to support that level of complexity.”

Nate earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College. John earned his law degree from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management. The partners have earned recognition in many publications, including Chambers USA, Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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