Global Soccer Tournament Fuels Weeks of Snacking, Sipping and Hosting, Circana Reports

Chicago, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers settle into weeks of global soccer viewing, new insights from Circana, LLC show the tournament is driving increased sales across entertaining-related food and beverage categories as Americans gather to watch matches at home with friends and family.

During the week ending June 28, 2026, consumers stocked up on foods and beverages associated with hosting and social viewing occasions. Unit sales rose 1.9% for fresh produce party trays and gifts, 1.3% for deli entrees, 1.5% for pretzels, 1.6% for ready-to-eat popcorn, 1.6% for chocolate, and 2.2% for non-chocolate candy. As these occasions center on social gatherings, consumers also prioritized oral freshness, driving unit sales up 4% for gum and 3.5% for breath fresheners. Beverage categories also gained momentum, with unit sales of energy drinks up 10%, super-premium domestic beer case sales up 2.2%, non-alcoholic beer case sales up 10.9%, and pre-mixed cocktails case sales up 25.4%.

Unlike a single championship game or one-day sporting event, the soccer tournament creates dozens of viewing occasions over five weeks. That extended schedule gives retailers, brands and foodservice operators multiple opportunities to engage consumers as they plan, host and replenish throughout the tournament.

“This is where convenience and occasion-based merchandising matter,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor for Circana. “Consumers are looking for easy ways to build the at-home viewing experience, whether that means ready-to-serve appetizers, snack bundles, beverages or hosting essentials. Retailers and brands that make those occasions easier to shop will be best positioned to capture demand.”

Circana’s consumer research reinforces why these categories are seeing momentum. Before the soccer tournament began, 66% of fans said they planned to watch matches at home, while another 24% expected to watch with friends or family outside their household. Just 7% planned to watch at a restaurant or bar, and only 3% expected to attend matches in person.

Those viewing habits are translating into repeat purchases as consumers recreate the game-day experience throughout the tournament. Instead of one large shopping trip, many households are making multiple purchases of snacks, beverages, prepared foods and hosting essentials over several weeks.

While much of the spending opportunity is occurring in retail channels, foodservice operators also have room to capture demand through convenience, takeout, delivery and communal viewing experiences.

“Most viewing will happen at home, but restaurants still have an opportunity to capture fans through convenience, takeout and communal viewing experiences,” said David Portalatin, senior vice president and industry advisor for Food and Foodservice at Circana. “Operators that connect with those occasions will be best positioned to benefit.”

Circana’s research also found that consumers most interested in the tournament skew younger, more multicultural, more urban and higher income than the average U.S. consumer. That profile creates opportunities for brands and operators to tailor assortments, promotions and experiences to one of the tournament’s most engaged audiences.

Circana will continue monitoring food, beverage and foodservice trends throughout the tournament, providing ongoing insights into how consumer purchasing behavior evolves and which categories continue to benefit from repeat viewing occasions.

For additional insights and analysis, visit Circana’s global soccer tournament resource hub.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



