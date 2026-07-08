Single Loop Controller Market Size to Worth $5.59 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single Loop Controller Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Single Loop Controller Market size was worth USD 3.10 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.59 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.”

Rising Industrial Automation and Energy Efficiency Demand Driving Market Growth

The increasing importance of energy efficiency, process optimisation and operational reliability is fuelling the global demand for advanced single loop controllers. Industry is moving away from traditional control systems to intelligent systems that can monitor in real time, predict maintenance needs and automatically adjust processes. Industry 4.0 adoption, Industrial IoT, and smart manufacturing initiatives are driving new opportunities for connected control technologies.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Gefran S.p.A.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Red Lion Controls, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Danaher Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Single Loop Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.10 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.11% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Controller Type (PID Controller, On/Off Controller, Programmable Controller, Smart Controller)

• By Installation Type (Panel Mounted, DIN Rail Mounted, Field Mounted)

• By Application (Temperature Control, Pressure Control, Flow Control, Level Control)

• By End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical Processing, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Controller Type

The PID controller segment held the largest share of the single loop controller market in 2025, accounting for 46.85% of the market, due to its widespread adoption in the manufacturing, chemical processing, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The smart controller segment is expected to witness the highest growth, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2026 to 2035, owing to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, Industrial IoT, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent automation solutions.

By Installation Type

In the single loop controller market in 2025, the panel-mounted segment held a market share of 52.60%, dominating the market due to its widespread use in industrial control panels as it offers easy access, high visibility, and compatibility with existing automation systems. The segment mounted on DIN rail is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.39% during 2026-2035 owing to growing demand for modular automation systems, space-saving installations, and scalable industrial control solutions.

By Application

The temperature control segment held a single loop controller market share of 38.70% in 2025 owing to the broad application of temperature control across the chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, plastics, and manufacturing industries. The flow control segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.76% during 2026-2035 owing to rising investments in water treatment, oil & gas, power generation and process optimisation technologies.

By End Use Industry

The chemical processing segment held the largest share of the single loop controller market in 2025, with a market share of 36.40%, due to increasing applications in reactors, heat exchangers, distillation systems, and mixing applications requiring precise control of processes. The water and wastewater treatment segment is also anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period 2026-2035 owing to the increasing regulations for environment, infrastructure investments, adoption of automation, and demand for efficient treatment operations.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the single loop controller market in 2025, accounting for approximately 36.84% of the global market share, supported by advanced industrial automation infrastructure and early adoption of smart manufacturing technologies. Strong demand from chemical processing, oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing industries is driving regional growth. Increasing investments in digital transformation and process optimization are further strengthening market expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 7.38% from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, and increasing automation investments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Rising deployment of industrial robots, smart factories, and advanced process control systems is supporting regional adoption.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Siemens expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions for digital transformation across industrial value chains.

Siemens expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions for digital transformation across industrial value chains. 2025: Honeywell completed the acquisition of Sundyne to strengthen its process automation and technology portfolio.

Exclusive Sections of the Single Loop Controller Market Report (The USPs):

CONTROLLER TYPE & PROCESS CONTROL METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across PID controllers, smart controllers, and intelligent process control solutions across global industrial applications.

– helps you understand adoption trends across PID controllers, smart controllers, and intelligent process control solutions across global industrial applications. INDUSTRY 4.0 & INDUSTRIAL IoT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze the impact of connected manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and digital transformation on single loop controller adoption.

– helps you analyze the impact of connected manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and digital transformation on single loop controller adoption. APPLICATION-WISE CONTROL SYSTEM METRICS – helps you evaluate demand across temperature control, flow control, pressure control, and other industrial process automation applications globally.

– helps you evaluate demand across temperature control, flow control, pressure control, and other industrial process automation applications globally. SMART MANUFACTURING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by industrial automation upgrades, energy optimization initiatives, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

– helps you identify growth opportunities driven by industrial automation upgrades, energy optimization initiatives, and sustainable manufacturing practices. END-USE INDUSTRY AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you uncover adoption trends across chemical processing, water treatment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.

– helps you uncover adoption trends across chemical processing, water treatment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PROCESS AUTOMATION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you assess key market players based on controller innovation, communication capabilities, industrial integration, and global expansion strategies.

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