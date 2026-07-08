Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market Surges to $4.18 billion at a CAGR 25.5% by 2030 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 4.18 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during 2025–2030. The market is poised for significant expansion as organizations strengthen cybersecurity strategies in response to cloud migration, hybrid work environments, and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 1.34 billion

USD 1.34 billion Market forecast, 2030: USD 4.18 billion

USD 4.18 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 25.5% from 2025 to 2030

CAGR of 25.5% from 2025 to 2030 Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leading segment by offering: Solutions

Solutions Leading segment by organization size: Large enterprises

Large enterprises Report scope: 527 market data tables, 59 figures, 408 pages

527 market data tables, 59 figures, 408 pages Key players: Palo Alto Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (Israel), Teleport (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Ivanti (US), and Forcepoint (US)

Why This Market Matters

As enterprises expand cloud adoption and support distributed workforces, traditional perimeter-based security models are becoming less effective against evolving cyber threats. Zero Trust Network Access market addresses these challenges through continuous verification, least-privilege access, and identity-based authentication. By securing users and applications without compromising agility, ZTNA has become a critical component of modern cybersecurity strategies, enabling secure cloud adoption, regulatory compliance, and business continuity.

Market Overview

The Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market is expanding as organizations adopt cloud-native applications, hybrid work models, and distributed digital operations. Increasing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments is driving demand for identity-based security, continuous authentication, and application-level access control. Integration with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms is further improving visibility, reducing attack surfaces, and strengthening cyber resilience while supporting scalable digital transformation.

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Analyst Perspective

The rapid evolution of enterprise infrastructure is reshaping cybersecurity investment priorities. As organizations expand cloud workloads and support geographically dispersed employees, access security has become central to enterprise risk management.

ZTNA enables businesses to move beyond traditional network-based trust models by validating every connection request through identity, device posture, and contextual intelligence. This approach strengthens protection for critical applications while supporting operational flexibility across hybrid environments. Growing integration with AI-driven user behaviour analytics and SASE frameworks further positions ZTNA as an essential component of long-term enterprise security strategies.

Segment Analysis

The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest share of the ZTNA market during the forecast period, driven by growing adoption of agent-based, agentless, and universal ZTNA solutions that deliver continuous verification and least-privilege access. Large enterprises will remain the leading adopters as they secure complex hybrid environments, remote workforces, and third-party access. Increasing investments in AI-driven security analytics, adaptive policy enforcement, and SASE integration are further strengthening enterprise cybersecurity and operational resilience.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by accelerating digital transformation across China, India, Japan, and Australia. Rapid cloud adoption, expanding remote work, smart city initiatives, fintech innovation, and critical infrastructure modernization are increasing demand for secure, identity-based access solutions. Rising cyberattacks targeting financial services, manufacturing, and government organizations are further accelerating investments in Zero Trust security architectures.

Meanwhile, regulatory frameworks such as Singapore's Cybersecurity Act, India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and Australia's Critical Infrastructure Security reforms are reinforcing requirements for secure connectivity, continuous verification, and data privacy. Strategic partnerships between global ZTNA providers and regional telecommunications companies are also strengthening security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, positioning Asia Pacific as a key growth engine for the global ZTNA market.

Key Industry Trends

Accelerating migration toward cloud-native and hybrid IT environments.

Growing integration of Zero Trust Network Access with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms.

Increasing deployment of adaptive, context-aware authentication and policy enforcement.

Rising investment in AI-driven user behaviour analytics for access security.

Greater emphasis on securing third-party users, contractors, and BYOD environments.

Continued adoption of least-privilege access principles to reduce enterprise attack surfaces.

Expanding regulatory focus on identity verification, data protection, and continuous access control.

Together, these developments are positioning ZTNA as a strategic pillar of enterprise cybersecurity modernization.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the zero trust network access (ZTNA) market include Palo Alto Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (Israel), Teleport (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Ivanti (US), and Forcepoint (US). These companies continue to strengthen their market positions through product innovation, platform integration, and strategic collaborations designed to address the evolving security requirements of global enterprises.

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