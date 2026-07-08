Alessio Vinassa Releases Debut Book 'No One Is Coming' — A Handbook for Leaders Who Have Run Out of Excuses





KINGSTON, British Virgin Islands, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alessio Vinassa , entrepreneur, venture builder, and strategic advisor known across European and Middle Eastern markets, has released his debut book "No One Is Coming: The Mental Operating System for Leaders Under Pressure."

The book is not a motivational guide. It is a structured examination of how high-performing individuals collapse under pressure, how they rebuild, and what internal architecture separates leaders who endure from those who don't.

"I didn't write this book to inspire anyone," Vinassa said at the launch. "I wrote it because I needed it to exist when I was going through the hardest moments of my life, and it didn't. Everything I could find was either theory or motivation. Neither of those holds up under real pressure."

The book is organized around what Vinassa calls the Mental Operating System — a seven-part framework built from his own experience navigating five financial collapses, leading international teams across twenty-two countries, and advising founders through market crises. Drawing on personal history from age eleven onward, No One Is Coming takes an unusually direct approach to subjects most leadership writing avoids: real failure, genuine fear, the psychology of inaction, and the specific internal work that makes recovery possible.

"The title is not a statement of despair," Vinassa explained. "It is a statement of ownership. The moment you understand that no one is coming to save you, you stop waiting. That transition — from passivity to agency — is the beginning of everything."

No One Is Coming spans twenty-five chapters across seven parts, covering the psychology of permission and ownership, the mechanics of collapse and recovery, metacognitive leadership practices, team architecture, and what Vinassa describes as "the solitude of the final call" — the irreducible isolation that accompanies high-stakes decision-making.

Among the most striking elements of the book is its structural honesty about failure. Where most leadership titles use adversity as a dramatic device before pivoting to resolution, Vinassa remains inside the difficulty long enough to examine its mechanics. He describes the specific cognitive and emotional symptoms of prolonged pressure — the deterioration of attention, the narrowing of strategic thinking, the way fear masquerades as caution — with a clinical specificity that readers of business literature will find unusual.

The book's final section, centered on what Vinassa calls the Chief Protocols, translates this analysis into a practical framework of behavioral rules designed to operate automatically under conditions of maximum stress. "The value of a protocol is that you don't have to decide to use it in the moment," Vinassa writes. "You've already decided. The protocol runs."

The book is now available globally in digital and print formats.

ABOUT ALESSIO VINASSA