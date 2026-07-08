United Steelworkers union welcomes investment in Teck Trail Operations and Canada's critical minerals future

TRAIL, B.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the announcement by the Government of Canada launching the Canada Critical Minerals Accelerator and supporting the proposed expansion of Teck's Trail Operations in British Columbia.

This investment is recognition of the role Trail plays in Canada's critical minerals supply chain and has the potential to strengthen one of the world's leading integrated smelting and refining facilities while growing and supporting over 1,200 USW-represented jobs in the community.

“Steelworkers at Teck’s Trail Operations have spent generations building the expertise that makes this operation a global leader in critical minerals processing,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director. “This investment is a positive step toward strengthening Canada's industrial capacity, supporting good union jobs and ensuring more of our critical minerals are processed here at home.”

The proposed expansion would increase production of critical minerals, including germanium and antimony, while potentially adding gallium production. The USW has long called for an industrial strategy that invests in domestic processing and manufacturing to create more value from Canada's natural resources.

“We’ve been talking about critical minerals and the potential for expansion for a couple of years now, so it’s exciting to see real progress being made in Trail,” said Chris Walker, USW Local 480 President. “This announcement helps reinforce the long-term sustainability of our operation and the livelihoods of the members who make it run every day. We’re proud that our members will continue to play an important role in refining the critical minerals that are increasingly essential to Canada’s economy and global supply chains.”

Workers at Teck’s Trail Operations are represented by USW Local 480 and have been unionized since the late 1930s.

“As these investments move forward and the operation continues to grow, it’s only natural that workers will want to share in that success. Our members are the ones who make these opportunities possible, and we look forward to continuing constructive conversations that recognize their contributions and help ensure Trail remains a great place to work and build a career,” said Walker.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308, slunny@usw.ca

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, bbarden@usw.ca