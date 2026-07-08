Washington State Football Resurfaces GESA Field with AstroTurf®, Expanding Campus-Wide Adoption Ahead of 2026 Season

PULLMAN, Wash., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington State Cougars football program has resurfaced its home field at GESA Field with AstroTurf®, marking a major step in the program’s facility evolution and extending AstroTurf’s presence across the Washington State athletics footprint. The project strengthens the university’s commitment to consistent, high-performance playing environments and reinforces a broader campus trend toward surfaces built to handle heavy use, challenging weather, and high-stakes competition.

The GESA Field resurfacing is also significant within one of college football’s most recognizable rivalries. With Washington State now competing on AstroTurf at home, both sides of the Apple Cup rivalry are represented on AstroTurf systems, underscoring the surface’s growing role in the Pacific Northwest’s most visible football environments. In a region where late-season conditions can be defined by cold temperatures and precipitation, surface reliability and schedule continuity are essential.

Beyond the stadium, Washington State’s broader adoption of the AstroTurf family of systems reflects a strategic approach to facility planning rooted in the one turf principle, the idea that athletes should train, recover, and compete on one consistent surface across the program. Practice environments and additional sport facilities on campus rely on AstroTurf solutions designed to deliver dependable footing, predictable play, and durability under daily training loads. That continuity across training, recovery, and competition settings helps reduce disruption, build athlete confidence in the surface beneath them, and support a more unified standard of performance throughout the year.

“College football is built on repetition and reliability,” said Shawn Deeds, Northwest Regional General Manager for AstroTurf®. “When programs commit to consistent surfaces across their ecosystem, it supports athlete confidence, operational efficiency, and long-term facility performance.”

For Washington State football, the timing aligns with an ambitious competitive horizon. As the Cougars build toward the evolving Pac-12 landscape and pursue championship-level goals, field performance becomes part of overall program readiness. A stable, consistent surface supports daily development, reduces maintenance-related interruption, and helps ensure the venue remains prepared for peak moments throughout the year.

“Washington State Athletics is excited to partner with AstroTurf to install a new playing surface at GESA Field,” said Jon Haarlow, WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “AstroTurf’s latest field technology will provide our student-athletes with enhanced performance and durability, while also adding to the aesthetics of GESA Field.”

With the completion of the GESA Field resurfacing, Washington State’s campus-wide reliance on AstroTurf is further cemented. As the Cougars turn toward 2026, the program does so with a renewed foundation underfoot — built for the demands of Pacific Northwest football and the standards of top-tier competition.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Media Contact: Liam.kissinger@astroturf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e26f3c8-dab6-4982-adcc-52878c0b59f9