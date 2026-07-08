BC Parks Foundation launches campaign to protect one of the last privately owned properties within Myra–Bellevue Park

KELOWNA, BC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the permanent protection of a 64-hectare property within Myra–Bellevue Park, BC Parks Foundation is inviting British Columbians to protect another privately held puzzle piece in the much-loved park.

Today, the Foundation launched a public fundraising campaign to preserve a 32.4-hectare privately owned property so that it can be added to the park. Although surrounded by protected parkland, this property remains privately owned, creating a rare opportunity to secure it for nature and the public before private development becomes a possibility.

The total cost is $1.6 million, but the Wilson 5 Foundation has generously agreed to match every dollar donated, so $800,000 is needed. The Foundation must raise the remaining funds by August 14 to complete the acquisition.

"Much-loved places like Myra–Bellevue Park are vital to people and wildlife," said Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. "Today, we have an opportunity to protect another remarkable piece of this landscape forever."

The property contains mature forest and important wildlife habitat in one of the Okanagan's most significant conservation landscapes. It escaped the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire that affected much of the surrounding area and helps strengthen a critical wildlife corridor supporting species such as deer, elk, moose, black bear, cougar, lynx, and the endangered American badger. Priest Creek runs through the centre of the property, providing a critical water source.

"This property sits within the Okanagan Mountain–K’nmalka Ecosystem Corridor, the last remaining functioning low-elevation wildlife corridor in the region. The property also protects an important crossing point along Priest Creek, helping wildlife move across the landscape to find food, adapt to seasonal changes, and maintain healthy populations. Supporting projects like this is exactly why the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program exists, to bring people together to protect the landscapes that sustain wildlife and our communities," said Scott Boswell, Executive Director, Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program.

For decades, local residents, conservation organizations, and supporters have worked to protect the South Slopes. This campaign builds on that legacy, giving the public an opportunity to help secure another important piece of Myra–Bellevue Park for wildlife, recreation, and future generations.

An early donor to the crowdfunding campaign, Friends of the South Slopes is inviting its members and the broader community to join them in the effort to protect another piece of Myra–Bellevue Park.

"When Friends of the South Slopes was formed, our goal was to protect the forests, creeks, and wildlife habitats that make the South Slopes so special. Seeing another opportunity to permanently protect land within Myra–Bellevue Park is incredibly rewarding, and we're grateful that people across the province can now help make it happen," said Rick Ellery, President, Friends of the South Slopes.

With the August 14 deadline approaching, BC Parks Foundation is inviting people across British Columbia to help secure this important piece of Myra–Bellevue Park before the opportunity is lost.

"Every generation has the chance to shape the future of the places they love," said Day. "This is one of those moments."

Once acquired, the private property is intended to become part of Myra–Bellevue Park, ensuring it remains a place where wildlife can move freely and people can experience nature for generations to come.

To learn more or support the campaign by August 14, visit the campaign page here.

Media kit

Watch: Help protect another piece of Myra-Bellevue Park

View the complete media kit here.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is the official charitable partner of BC's provincial parks, permanently protecting land, advancing conservation, supporting healthy communities, and helping people connect with nature. Since 2019, the Foundation has helped protect more than 403,000 acres across British Columbia.

bcparksfoundation.ca