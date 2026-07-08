Heilind Electronics Now Stocking GCT USB Type-C Vertical Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, is now stocking GCT USB4220 and USB4225 USB Type-C Vertical Connectors, a versatile family of 16- and 24-position vertical surface-mount (SMT) receptacles engineered to deliver flexible data connectivity and power delivery in a compact, board-saving form factor.

Key Features & Benefits

GCT’s USB4220 and USB4225 vertical surface-mount receptacles are built around a single, shared 24-pin PCB layout, giving design engineers the freedom to select the height profile and functionality level that best fit their application without committing to a separate board design for each option. The USB4220 delivers 16-pin USB 2.0 connectivity, while the USB4225 provides 24-pin USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance, yet both mount to the same footprint. With height profiles ranging from 8.8 mm to 10.4 mm, designers can scale from compact, cost-sensitive builds to higher-performance configurations as requirements evolve, reusing the same layout to reduce redesign time and cost.

This versatility makes the series well suited for products that must balance space constraints, performance, and long-term reliability, from portable consumer devices to demanding industrial equipment.

A top-mount, vertical surface-mount orientation helps conserve board space and simplify assembly, while a 20,000-cycle mating rating delivers dependable performance over the life of the product. The connectors support up to 240 W (48 V @ 5A) for power-demanding applications.

Applications Across Key Markets



With their combination of flexibility, durability, and power capabilities, the USB4220 and USB4225 connectors are well-suited to a broad range of products and industries. In consumer electronics and wearables, they bring compact, reliable connectivity to portable audio devices, wearables, and health and beauty products. They are equally at home in virtual reality hardware and video systems, where high-speed data and robust power delivery are essential, and in gaming stations and vending systems that demand durable connectors capable of withstanding frequent use. The series also withstands the rigors of security systems, industrial equipment, and other portable devices operating in demanding environments.

By providing engineers with a single footprint that scales across configurations, GCT’s USB Type-C vertical connectors help shorten development cycles while maintaining the reliability and performance modern designs require.

Heilind continues to expand its interconnect portfolio, offering customers ready access, technical expertise, and supply-chain support for next-generation USB Type-C designs. To learn more about the GCT USB4220 and USB4225 USB Type-C Vertical Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics



Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





Caption: GCT USB Type-C Vertical Connectors at Heilind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8037af4-483b-46d6-8284-ec3c34e0aee1