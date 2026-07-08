Kingfisher Company, Inc. Unveils KISS™ - The Industry's First Intelligent Supervising Solution for Fire Alarm and Life Safety Communication

LOWELL, Mass., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingfisher Company, Inc. (KCi), a trusted leader in fire alarm communication and life safety systems since 1964, today announced the launch of KISS™ (Kingfisher Intelligent Supervising Solution) - a first-of-its-kind intelligent platform that redefines how fire alarm and emergency communication systems gather data, process intelligence, and communicate across stakeholders.

The announcement follows the successful debut of KISS at the 2026 NFPA Conference & Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, June 22-24, and coincides with the launch of KCi's redesigned website at www.kfci.com .

A New Category of Intelligence

KISS represents a fundamental shift from traditional fire alarm communicators that rely on basic contact closure inputs. Built on a Gather. Think. Communicate.™ architecture, KISS captures serial data directly from fire alarm control panels - unlocking system-level information that legacy communicators cannot access.

Key capabilities include:

GATHER: Direct serial data capture from fire alarm control panels plus IOT sensor integration, providing visibility into system conditions that contact closures alone cannot deliver

THINK: Intelligent processing and diagnostics that transform raw data into actionable insights for integrators, facility managers, and central station operators

COMMUNICATE: Multi-path communication across radio, 5G IoT cellular, and IP pathways - ensuring redundant, reliable delivery of alarms, supervisory signals, and system status to all stakeholders.

"KISS and IOT is our biggest leap yet. We're not improving the communicator - we're replacing the concept of what a communicator should be. This platform gives integrators, facility managers, and central station operators access to data and intelligence that simply didn't exist before." said Mario Bulhoes, President of Kingfisher Company, Inc.

Built for the Professionals Who Depend on It

KISS is designed to serve the full ecosystem of fire and life safety professionals:

Integrators and Installers gain access to serial panel data and remote diagnostics, reducing truck rolls and callbacks

Central Station Operators receive richer, more actionable alarm and supervisory data across redundant communication pathways

Facility Managers and EHS Specialists get real-time visibility into system health without relying on secondhand reports

Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) benefit from enhanced data integrity and multi-path communication reliability

KISS is backward compatible with existing KCi infrastructure and is FCC, UL, and FM certified.

Industry Validation at NFPA 2026

Following the launch of KISS at the NFPA Conference & Expo, Kingfisher reported strong validation from attendees across the life safety ecosystem — including major end users, fire alarm integrators, OEMs, and an international fire protection engineering firm.

In a private demo suite at Booth #640, KCi hosted attendees for an average of 60 to 90 minutes each — 15 times the typical trade show engagement — allowing in-depth demonstrations of KISS's predictive diagnostics, real-time device health visibility, and compliance intelligence capabilities.

Attendees were direct in their feedback: KISS simplified a very complex problem they had been searching to solve for a long time. Prior to discovering KISS and the IoT Transmitter, attendees reported relying on complex, analog methods to manage alarm communication across distributed facilities. KISS delivered what they described as a "single box, single pane of glass solution" - replacing multiple vendors, manual processes, and central station dependencies with one intelligent platform.

"This was the most successful and impactful tradeshow I've ever been involved in," said Todd Pelland, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Business Development, Kingfisher Company, Inc. "The energy was electric. Customers walked into the demo suite and immediately recognized that KISS wasn't just another monitoring dashboard — it was the infrastructure they'd been looking for."

For product details visit www.kfci.com .

For the full announcement, visit: https://www.kfci.com/news-events/kingfisher_unveils_kiss

Schedule a demo directly here: https://info.kfci.com/kiss

About Kingfisher Company, Inc.

Founded in 1964, Kingfisher Company, Inc. (KCi) is a leading manufacturer of fire alarm communication and life safety systems. Trusted across DoD installations as well as municipal and commercial facilities nationwide, KCi delivers FCC, UL, and FM certified solutions including radio, IOT, and IP-based transmitters, receivers, addressable devices, mass notification systems, and monitoring software. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, KCi continues to set the standard for reliability, innovation, and mission-critical performance in life safety communication. Learn more at www.kfci.com .