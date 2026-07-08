MGN DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Megan Holdings Limited Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on September 8, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Megan To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Megan between September 26, 2025 and March 25, 2026, or acquired shares in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") on September 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Megan Holdings Limited (“Megan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGN) and reminds investors of the September 8, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) Megan's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (3) as a result, Megan securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) the sole underwriter on the IPO, DBC (defined below), had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes; (5) the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 26, 2026, a coordinated "dump" of Megan shares occurred afterhours, which led to the stock opening at just $0.423 per share on volume of approximately 6.8 million shares, a decline of 90% from the prior day's closing price, with NASDAQ halting trading multiple times throughout the day. On this news, Megan Holdings Limited's stock price fell $3.96, or 93.4%, to close at $0.28 per share on March 26, 2026, on trading volume of 39,239,600.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Megan’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Megan Holdings Limited class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/MGN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Megan Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Megan Holdings Limited securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) and certain defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions during the Class Period from September 26, 2025 through March 25, 2026. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals, and that the Company's public statements and risk disclosures allegedly omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the stock price. The lawsuit further alleges that the sole underwriter on the Company's IPO had conducted numerous prior microcap IPOs that suffered volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes, and that Megan suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls. As an alleged result of these omissions and misstatements, investors allegedly faced unique risks of a sustained trading suspension by NASDAQ and a severe decline in the value of their shares. On March 26, 2026, a coordinated afterhours "dump" of Megan shares allegedly caused the stock to open at $0.423 per share and ultimately close at $0.28 per share, a decline of approximately 93.4%, on volume of approximately 39.2 million shares, with NASDAQ halting trading multiple times throughout the day.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) during the Class Period — between September 26, 2025 and March 25, 2026, inclusive — may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased Megan securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may potentially share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the applicable dates. Participation in the litigation does not require investors to take on an active role in the case.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including decisions regarding case strategy and the selection of lead counsel. Any investor who purchased Megan Holdings Limited securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff; the deadline to file a motion for lead plaintiff appointment is September 7, 2026. The court will generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the litigation who also satisfies the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 as lead plaintiff. Importantly, investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to participate in and potentially share in any recovery obtained in the action. Investors wishing to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should consult with counsel promptly to ensure that any motion is filed on or before the September 7, 2026 deadline.

What should investors do if they purchased Megan Holdings Limited stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities during the Class Period from September 26, 2025 through March 25, 2026 are encouraged to promptly review their brokerage and trading records to confirm the details of any purchases and resulting losses. Investors should also take steps to preserve all relevant documentation, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications relating to their investment in Megan securities, as such records may be relevant to establishing their claims. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is September 7, 2026, investors who wish to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff should act well in advance of that date. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP to evaluate their legal rights and options prior to the deadline, though retaining counsel or seeking a lead plaintiff role is not a prerequisite to participating in any potential class recovery.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Megan Holdings Limited securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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