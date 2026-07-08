Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Defense Budgets and Autonomous Warfare Demand

Boston, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2025 to $13.1 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%, according to a new market research report titled Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) from BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence and advisory services.

Key Findings

• Strong Market Growth: The UGV market will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through 2031, fueled primarily by escalating global defense spending, which reached $2.63 trillion in 2025 amid heightened geopolitical tensions

• North American Dominance: North America commands the largest market share at 37.9%, reflecting substantial U.S. military investment in autonomous ground systems and advanced battlefield technologies

• Defense Modernization Drive: Growing emphasis on homeland security and border protection capabilities is accelerating adoption of unmanned systems across military and law enforcement agencies

• Autonomous Warfare Integration: Military organizations are prioritizing high-tech warfare capabilities and autonomous systems integration to maintain tactical superiority in contested environments

• Battery Technology Breakthroughs: Advances in lithium-ion and lithium-polymer battery systems are extending operational periods, while emerging hybrid electric drive systems improve fuel efficiency by up to 50%

• Major Industry Players: Leading manufacturers include General Dynamics Corp., Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., KNDS, QinetiQ, Thales, ASELSAN A.S., Clearpath Robotics, and Peraton

Market Drivers

The UGV market is being propelled by converging forces in modern warfare and defense strategy. Record-high global defense spending reflects nations' commitment to military modernization, with unmanned ground systems representing a critical component of next-generation combat capabilities. The imperative to reduce human soldier exposure to dangerous combat situations is driving systematic adoption of autonomous support systems across military branches.

Technological convergence is accelerating market adoption, as improvements in battery technology directly address operational limitations that previously constrained UGV deployment. The integration of AI-assisted target tracking, fire control systems, and Human-Machine Integration Formation (HMIF) for urban combat applications is expanding use cases beyond traditional reconnaissance to include active combat support and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) integration.

Investment Considerations

The UGV market presents compelling investment opportunities driven by structural defense spending increases and technological maturation. Companies with established defense contractor relationships and advanced autonomous systems capabilities are best positioned to capitalize on accelerating procurement cycles. However, investors should consider implementation challenges including higher costs of advanced battery technologies like lithium-thionyl chloride, complex integration requirements in contested environments, and the need for specialized training infrastructure. Market leaders like General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and Lockheed Martin offer exposure to established defense programs, while specialized technology providers present higher-growth potential as swappable battery systems and hybrid drive technologies gain adoption.

About the Report

Global Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and forecasts through 2031 for the rapidly evolving unmanned ground systems industry.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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