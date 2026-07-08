Cosentino’s Two New Dekton Collections Showcase How Beauty Lives in Every Detail

Coral Gables, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino , the global leader in the production and distribution of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, announces the expansion of its Dekton portfolio, the ultracompact surface, in the North American market with the launch of two new collections: ARTIK NODES, available exclusively in the region, and NOMAK. ARTIK NODES brings icy depth and movement for a modern aesthetic, and NOMAK , evokes calm through a soft, understated palette. The two collections are specially designed for large surface interior applications including cladding, flooring, and countertops, as well as outdoor applications, providing a natural and timeless foundation for residential and commercial projects alike.

“As architects and designers continue to prioritize materials that deliver both aesthetic impact and technical reliability, Dekton remains at the forefront of surface innovation through its exceptional design, durability, and sustainability,” said Eduardo Cosentino, EVP Cosentino Group & CEO of Cosentino Americas. “With ARTIK NODES, we are introducing a collection exclusively for the North American market, bringing a new level of visual depth and expression to large surfaces. Together with the arrival of NOMAK, we continue to expand the Dekton portfolio in the region with solutions that range from bold visual impact to calm, minimalist continuity.”



Dekton ARTIK NODES

Available exclusively in the USA and Canada, Dekton ARTIK NODES is inspired by the fractured beauty of Arctic ice, transforming a natural phenomenon into a sophisticated architectural surface defined by depth, texture and visual movement. The collection captures the moment when ice formations intersect and fracture, creating intricate veining patterns connected at distinct nodes. The result is a highly expressive surface that brings character, dimension and refined visual impact to design projects.

ARTIK NODES features dimensional layers and textures that enhance contrast, amplify light and deliver a clean, contemporary aesthetic inspired by Arctic landscapes in three colorways:

INUK : A luminous, glacier white with a uniform base and veiled, diffuse veins that add depth without breaking the plane.

: A luminous, glacier white with a uniform base and veiled, diffuse veins that add depth without breaking the plane. BOREALIS : An ivory white with a delicate pinkish hue and irregular sand-colored veins that structure the surface, adding depth and restrained elegance.

: An ivory white with a delicate pinkish hue and irregular sand-colored veins that structure the surface, adding depth and restrained elegance. BERING: A snowy white with stone-gray veins that emerge irregularly, adding relief and depth.

Dekton NOMAK

Initially launched in the EMEA market in early 2026, and now finally introduced in the North American market, Nomak is a collection inspired by serene beauty, visual continuity and timeless design, reinterpreting Cosentino's high-performance surface to create a serene, minimalist environment with lasting architectural appeal. NOMAK brings cohesion, balance, and visual order to contemporary spaces.

Dekton NOMAK is expressed through a refined palette of soft greys, ash-inspired tones, and luminous whites that enhance spatial harmony and clarity. The collection is composed of three versatile colorways:

EVOK : An ash grey with slight variations and restrained veining that create a controlled sense of movement, bringing continuity to large, open spaces.

: An ash grey with slight variations and restrained veining that create a controlled sense of movement, bringing continuity to large, open spaces. KEENA : A soft white with gentle golden veining that enhances brightness, designed to maximize light in kitchens, bathrooms, and vertical wall applications.

: A soft white with gentle golden veining that enhances brightness, designed to maximize light in kitchens, bathrooms, and vertical wall applications. THALA: A balanced ivory with sand-toned veining that offers contained warmth, suitable for both modern and organic lines, pairing well with wood tones or matte ceramics.

Dekton Performance and Applications

Both collections are available in thicknesses of .8, 1.2 and 2 cm, and offer exceptional performance, high resistance to UV rays, fire and heat, scratching, stains, thermal shock, as well as nearly zero porosity. The timeless colorways and designs allow the collections to be a versatile base for contemporary-designed spaces that pair seamlessly with other materials.

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About Cosentino





Cosentino is a global, family-owned company of Mediterranean origin that designs and produces innovative surfaces to transform everyday spaces into places of design. From Almeria, its birthplace and headquarters, the company drives its own industrial model that combines technology, aesthetics and an international vision to bring the light of the Mediterranean to every corner of the world and inspire people’s lives. Through leading brands such as Silestone®, Dekton®, Sensa by Cosentino® and ECLOS®, Cosentino transforms material and technique into solutions that inspire new ways of living.





With nearly 100 professionals in R&D&i and advanced manufacturing processes, the company combines creativity, engineering and design to deliver durable, beautiful and functional products. Cosentino Group markets its products in more than 120 countries, operates 9 factories (8 in Spain and 1 in Brazil), an Intelligent Logistics Centre in Cantoria (Almeria), and a network of more than 180 commercial and service facilities worldwide. More than 90% of its revenue comes from international markets.

www.cosentino.com



About Dekton by Cosentino





Dekton by Cosentino is a carbon neutral ultracompact surface with an optimized manufacturing process for architecture and design. It is a sophisticated mixture of a unique ultra-compaction press process and minerals made with Sinterized Particle Technology (TSP), allowing it to outperform when compared to standard porcelain. Its unique set of superior technical properties, such as resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock, and very low water absorption, make Dekton the perfect surface for a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors (facades, paving, cladding, worktops, sinks, etc.). It is manufactured in large-format slabs (up to 320 cm x 144 cm) in five different thicknesses (0.4cm, 0.8 cm, 1.2 cm, 2 cm and 3 cm).





As part of Cosentino’s commitment to sustainability and a circular economic model, some Dekton colors incorporate 15 – 85% recycled materials from the product’s own manufacturing process. In 2016, Cosentino obtained an Environmental Product Declaration for Dekton. In 2020, Dekton earned the Carbon Neutral product certification for its entire color portfolio, standing out as the only cradle-to-grave carbon-neutral surface. The Dekton brand offers a 25-year warranty.

https://www.cosentino.com/dekton/

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