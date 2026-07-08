Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Seeks New Voices for Foster Care Podcast

Greensboro, NC, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is inviting foster parents, kinship caregivers, individuals with lived experience in foster care, and child welfare professionals who work with foster families to share their stories and expertise as guest speakers on its In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered ongoing podcast.

Designed to support both prospective and current foster families, In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered highlights honest, unscripted real-life conversations about foster care in North Carolina. Through firsthand experiences and practical insights, the podcast helps listeners better understand what foster care truly looks like—its challenges, rewards, and everyday realities.

“We hear every day that people want to foster but feel unsure, underqualified, or afraid of getting it wrong,” said Shannon Enoch, Executive Director of Programs at CHS and host of In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered. “Hearing directly from foster parents who have lived it makes a powerful difference. These stories remind families that they aren’t alone and help them feel more prepared for the journey ahead.”

Today, more than 11,000 children are currently in foster care across North Carolina with only 5600 licensed foster homes to support them. By expanding the voices featured on the podcast, CHS hopes to provide practical conversations that will help more families feel informed and confident about fostering.

CHS is currently recruiting podcast guests who are willing to share their perspectives on topics such as:

Different paths into foster care

Early experiences and first placements

Financial questions and myths about fostering

How fostering impacts the whole family

Supporting children through trauma and transitions

Navigating grief, reunification, and goodbyes

Avoiding burnout and fostering sustainably over time

Prospective guests do not need to be experts or public speakers. Conversations are informal, supportive, and centered on the experiences participants feel comfortable sharing. Audio-only participation is available, and alternative formats such as written Q&A or anonymous quotes may also be offered.

“Some of our most meaningful episodes come from people who initially say, ‘I don’t know what I could add,’” said Enoch. “Those are often the voices listeners connect with most.”

CHS welcomes interest from new and experienced foster parents, kinship caregivers, adult adoptees, and individuals formerly in foster care, and child welfare professionals who support foster families for select episodes. To learn more about the In Real Life: Foster Care Unfiltered podcast or to express interest in becoming a guest, visit CHSNC.org.

###

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to a safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

Attachment