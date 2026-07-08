Hansen & Harmon Injury Law recognized by American Institute of Trial Lawyers

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada - July 08, 2026 -

Hansen & Harmon Injury Law, a personal injury practice serving clients throughout Las Vegas, has been named a Best Law Firm by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, an honor that the firm says reflects its trial-focused approach to car accident representation across Southern Nevada. The recognition arrives as the practice continues to handle a steady volume of auto collision claims drawn from the Las Vegas Strip, the I-15 corridor, and the surrounding Clark County roadways.

Hansen & Harmon Injury Law provides car accident representation for injured drivers, passengers, and rideshare users throughout Las Vegas, with a practice anchored by more than thirty years of personal injury and trial experience. The firm's auto accident caseload includes rear-end and intersection collisions along the Strip, multi-vehicle incidents on the I-15 corridor, rideshare-related crashes, and disputes involving uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers recognition places the firm among the practices the organization identifies for sustained trial preparation in personal injury work.

The award reflects ongoing recognition from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, which evaluates firms on a peer and credential basis tied to trial readiness rather than advertising spend or case volume. Hansen & Harmon operates as a boutique practice with attorneys admitted to the State Bar of Nevada, an emphasis the firm has held since rebranding under the Hansen & Harmon Injury Law name in 2025. Both managing partners take an active role in client matters, a structural choice the firm has used to distinguish itself from the higher-volume injury practices that dominate Las Vegas billboard and broadcast advertising.

Car accident work in the Las Vegas valley carries patterns the firm encounters repeatedly. Intersection collisions cluster on the Strip and along the major arterials feeding into it, where pedestrian density, tourist driver unfamiliarity, and the late-night traffic profile combine to produce a distinctive accident mix. The I-15 corridor, running north and south through Clark County, generates higher-speed rear-end and lane-change collisions, often involving commercial vehicles and out-of-state drivers. Rideshare crashes have grown alongside Uber and Lyft volume in the entertainment corridor, raising recurring questions about which insurance policy responds and at what limits.

Amanda A. Harmon, Managing Partner at the firm, said the recognition reinforces the case-handling approach the practice has developed for auto collisions in the region. "A recognition like this matters to us because it tracks how we actually prepare a car accident case, not how we market," Harmon said. "We work each file with trial in mind from the start, whether it's a rear-end claim on the Strip or an underinsured motorist dispute after a multi-car collision on I-15. The injured driver or passenger sits down with an attorney, not a paralegal, and that's the standard we hold ourselves to."

Uninsured and underinsured motorist claims have become a recurring strand of the firm's auto accident work, driven in part by Nevada's minimum coverage requirements and the realities of a transient driver population in the valley. Coverage disputes often turn on policy stacking, household resident definitions, and the order in which carriers must respond. The firm handles these claims on a contingency-fee basis, consistent with standard plaintiff-side personal injury practice, and conducts initial consultations in either English or Spanish through its bilingual office at no cost to the injured party. Further information about car accident representation is available through the firm's website.

Trial readiness sits at the center of how the firm frames its car accident work. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers recognition aligns with the firm's investment in case investigation, evidence preservation, medical-records review, and litigation preparation for matters that do not resolve at the demand stage. Hansen & Harmon's posture is that an insurance carrier's willingness to negotiate fairly correlates closely with its assessment of whether the opposing firm will actually try the case. The practice's caseload reflects that posture, with files prepared through discovery and toward trial readiness rather than positioned only for early settlement.

The recognition lands during a period in which the firm has reinforced its identity around the Hansen & Harmon Injury Law brand and its boutique, trial-ready positioning in the Las Vegas market. Further updates from the firm appear on its Facebook page. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers honor is one of several recognitions the practice carries, including peer-based listings from Nevada Business Magazine and the National Trial Lawyers organization, alongside the State Bar of Nevada credential held by the firm's attorneys.

###

For more information about Hansen & Harmon Injury Law, contact the company here:



Hansen & Harmon Injury Law

Amanda A. Harmon

(702) 478-7777

Injured@hansenharmon.com

2625 S Rainbow Blvd, Ste C-106, Las Vegas, NV 89146