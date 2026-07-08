New report examines evolving role of public libraries in media literacy and news access





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Library Association (PLA) and PressReader have released the “News Access and Media Literacy in Public Libraries” report examining how public libraries are supporting patrons as they navigate an increasingly complex information environment.

Based on survey responses from over 900 public library professionals across North America, the report explores changing media consumption, access barriers and library efforts to support media literacy and engagement.

As digital overload, emerging technologies, and a rapidly shifting information landscape reshape how people find and evaluate information, public libraries are playing an increasingly vital role in helping communities navigate today’s media environment. Survey findings show that media literacy support is now deeply embedded in library service, from formal programs to everyday patron interactions at the reference desk.

Among the report’s key findings:

• Public libraries are on the front lines of media literacy, helping patrons evaluate sources, navigate digital content and access trustworthy information every day.

• More than 65% of respondents said patrons struggle to use digital resources, while staff training emerged as the top investment needed to help libraries meet growing demand for digital literacy support.

The report also examines changing media consumption patterns and explores how public libraries are adapting services to meet community needs while balancing staffing, training, and resource constraints.

At the same time, respondents identified significant challenges. Many library workers reported that patrons face barriers to accessing digital information, including lack of awareness of available resources, limited digital skills, technology challenges and unreliable internet access. Library workers also cite staff training, technology and digital resources as important investments needed to strengthen media literacy efforts.

“Public library professionals have always been trusted guides in helping people access and evaluate information,” said PLA President, Dr. Brandy McNeil. “As the information landscape grows more complex, this work has become even more critical to supporting informed, connected communities.”

The report also includes engagement data from PressReader, the report’s sponsor and a digital platform providing access to newspapers, magazines and books through public libraries in the United States and globally. This additional data offers context that complements the survey findings and helps illustrate broader trends in digital news engagement.

“We’re really excited to partner with PLA on this project,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. “Our organizations share a belief that access to credible, diverse information matters and that public libraries play a vital role. By bringing together what libraries are seeing every day with how millions of patrons engage on PressReader, this report offers a clearer picture of what media consumption and literacy really look like today and the gaps that still exist.”

The report is available to download here.

PLA will also host a webinar exploring the report’s findings and their implications for public libraries. Registration information is available here.

About PressReader

PressReader helps public libraries connect their communities to trusted journalism and diverse perspectives through an easy-to-use digital platform. With access to more than 8,000 quality newspapers and magazines from 120 countries, alongside a growing collection of books and daily puzzles, libraries can offer an all-you-can-read experience that supports literacy, curiosity and lifelong learning.

Since 1999, PressReader has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, the company has partnerships with more than 1,500 publishers and thousands of library systems worldwide to make the world’s best content more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. For more information, click here.

About the Public Library Association

The Public Library Association (PLA) is the largest association dedicated to supporting the unique and evolving needs of public library professionals. Founded in 1944, PLA serves nearly 9,000 members in public libraries large and small in communities across the United States and Canada, with a growing presence around the world. PLA strives to help its members shape the essential institution of public libraries by serving as an indispensable ally for public library leaders. For more information about PLA, contact the PLA office at 1 (800) 545-2433, ext. 5PLA, or pla@ala.org.

Media Contact



Garry Astle

media@pressreader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3d28d28-45cd-4e1f-936a-2e7580d47a05