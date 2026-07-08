TeleSpecialists to Host Webinar on Operational Readiness for the 2026 AHA/ASA Stroke Guidelines

ATLANTA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider, will host a live webinar examining what hospitals need in place to operationalize the 2026 AHA/ASA Stroke Guidelines. The session, titled "The 2026 AHA/ASA Stroke Guidelines Are Active. Is Your Facility Operationally Ready?" takes place Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The 2026 update is the first major revision to the AHA/ASA stroke guidelines in seven years. It expands eligibility for extended-window treatment and introduces new imaging requirements, documentation standards, workflow dependencies, and accreditation considerations that call for a deliberate, facility-level response rather than an immediate, ready-made adoption.



Session Overview

• The standard window remains the standard of care. Class I evidence governs the 4.5-hour window, and protecting that workflow stays essential as extended-window protocols are introduced.

• The extended window requires new operational definitions. The 4.5-to-24-hour window carries Class II evidence. The session defines what "may be reasonable" means in practice and what it does not authorize.

• Patient selection is shifting from time-based to tissue-based assessment. Advanced imaging, AI-assisted perfusion tools, and neuroradiology access now factor directly into eligibility for extended-window treatment. The session addresses what facility infrastructure needs to support that shift.

• Accreditation standards have not yet caught up to the guideline update. Current metrics remain time-based, and facilities that treat guideline expansion as immediately scalable face real accreditation and liability exposure. The session outlines a structured rollout approach to protect program standing.

• Extended-window cases carry a higher documentation threshold. Informal or curbside consultations no longer meet the current standard. The session outlines what defensible documentation requires.

The live webinar will be led by TeleSpecialists clinical and operational leaders who are currently guiding partner hospitals of every size and accreditation level through extended-window implementation nationwide. This session is designed for those directly responsible for implementation, including stroke program coordinators and managers; emergency medicine physicians; neurology and telestroke teams; hospital administrators and service line leaders; and quality, compliance, and risk officers.

“TeleSpecialists convened a task force of internal clinical and quality leaders as soon as the updated AHA guidelines were announced in late January. We are uniquely positioned to provide expert perspective on the operationalization of these substantial changes to the treatment of acute ischemic stroke through the sheer number of partnerships we enjoy with more than 450 hospitals nationwide,” said TeleSpecialists CEO Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA. “This session helps hospital teams evaluate operational priorities and take practical next steps based on their organization's capabilities."

Registration is open now here. Hospital teams with questions about the session can contact TeleSpecialists at ahaguidelines@tstelemed.com.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has delivered comprehensive neurology and psychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit tstelemed.com.