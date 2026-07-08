Vectorworks Honors 2026 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Regional Design Winners

Columbia, MD, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. congratulates the student winners of the 2026 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) regional design awards. These talented designers have demonstrated standout creativity and technical skill in scenic and lighting design, representing the next wave of storytellers in the entertainment industry.





The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a national program that annually engages more than 18,000 students from colleges and universities across the United States. Since its inception, KCACTF has provided more than 400,000 students with opportunities to have their work critiqued, refine their dramatic skills, and gain national recognition for excellence, with millions of theatergoers attending productions nationwide.





“These students are already telling ambitious stories with thoughtful, technically strong designs, and that’s exactly the kind of work that moves our industry forward,” said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Manager Tyler French. “We’re excited to help them deepen their skills with Vectorworks Spotlight and keep building confidence as they step into professional roles.”





Vectorworks is proud to support KCACTF’s mission by recognizing student designers in the Design, Technology, and Management disciplines and helping them build fluency with the same professional tools used across live entertainment and events. Each 2026 regional design award recipient will receive a complimentary Vectorworks Spotlight annual subscription.





2026 KCACTF Vectorworks Award Recipients:





Region 1: Orrin Dow, SUNY Dutchess Community College





Region 2: Maxwell Leeuwen, Towson University





Region 3: Gemma Ffrench, Wilbur Wright College





Region 4: Noah Checketts, Georgia Southern University





Region 5: Jordan Malone, University of Kansas





Region 6: Alec Ochoa Razo, Angelo State University





Region 7: Skylar McLeod, Linfield University





Region 8: Magnus Terry, Paradise Valley Community College





“At KCACTF, we’re committed to giving student designers space to experiment, refine their craft, and connect with working professionals,” said Misti Bradford, National Chair, Design, Technology and Management at KCACTF. “Partners like Vectorworks make it possible for our students to learn on professional-grade tools and see a clear path from the classroom to the rehearsal room and beyond.”





Support For Students and Educators

Vectorworks remains committed to empowering students and educators by offering free educational licenses, lab software, discounted professional subscriptions through the student2PRO program, and extensive training resources through Vectorworks University.





Learn more about Vectorworks’ academic offerings at vectorworks.net/education.





About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. develops design and BIM software that empowers designers across the built environment and entertainment industries to move from concept to final deliverables while preserving creative control. Its integrated platform combines 3D modeling, BIM, visualization, and documentation in a single interface, helping teams share ideas clearly, adapt to evolving project demands, and deliver exceptional experiences with open workflows and intelligent, cloud enabled tools. The Vectorworks portfolio also includes the award winning Morpholio apps, extending the design process across mobile and desktop so ideas stay connected from inspiration to execution. Part of the Nemetschek Group, Vectorworks supports designers in more than 85 countries. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

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