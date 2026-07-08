Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 8 July 2026 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

As of June 30, 2026, the following assets were recorded in the liquidity account:

5,600 TOUAX shares

Cash balance: €37,619.38

Number of buy transactions executed during the half-year period: 538

Number of sell transactions executed during the half-year period: 462

Volume traded during the half-year period on the buy side: 30,258 shares for €125,279.60

Volume traded during the half-year period on the sell side: 31,478 shares for €130,560.05

As of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:

Number of shares: 6,820

Cash balance: €32,242.67

At the inception of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account contained:

0 TOUAX shares

€100,000

NB:

Interest: €96.26

Gilbert Dupont fees: €414

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the Euronext Growth All-Share Index GR, Euronext Growth All-Share Index NR and Euronext Growth All-Share Index.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (EUR) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (EUR) TOTAL 538 30 258 125 279,60 462 31 478 130 560,05 02/01/2026 1 200 826 22 2 367 9 990,87 05/01/2026 11 482 2 083,98 9 285 1 237,73 06/01/2026 5 123 535,15 2 10 43,70 07/01/2026 0 0 0 5 245 1 078,76 08/01/2026 1 12 53,40 3 144 641,38 09/01/2026 8 236 1 045,29 3 17 75,98 12/01/2026 5 117 519,59 2 65 289,25 13/01/2026 8 364 1 600,94 0 0 0 14/01/2026 2 105 459,35 4 130 569,95 15/01/2026 0 0 0 5 295 1 304,14 16/01/2026 2 36 160,20 0 0 0 19/01/2026 5 160 706,80 0 0 0 20/01/2026 8 296 1 298,40 0 0 0 21/01/2026 4 151 658,47 0 0 0 22/01/2026 0 0 0 16 688 3 045,50 23/01/2026 0 0 0 9 405 1 851,30 26/01/2026 11 423 1 954,77 7 188 878,99 27/01/2026 4 97 446,87 5 178 819,10 28/01/2026 10 238 1 099,99 10 268 1 241,43 29/01/2026 6 171 792 0 0 0 30/01/2026 8 349 1 597,51 1 88 406,56 02/02/2026 9 820 3 715,91 0 0 0 03/02/2026 13 862 3 859,09 0 0 0 04/02/2026 0 0 0 8 418 1 865,37 05/02/2026 8 149 666,09 0 0 0 06/02/2026 2 192 854,40 5 371 1 669,50 09/02/2026 1 52 233,48 5 249 1 120,50 10/02/2026 1 25 112,75 7 389 1 757,46 11/02/2026 3 60 271,20 2 100 453 12/02/2026 11 288 1 295,11 5 146 660,78 13/02/2026 4 146 651,34 3 261 1 174,60 16/02/2026 1 29 131,08 12 827 3 763,84 17/02/2026 2 69 313,95 4 240 1 093,39 18/02/2026 0 0 0 4 52 238,06 19/02/2026 8 330 1 500,81 0 0 0 20/02/2026 0 0 0 12 254 1 165,91 23/02/2026 3 175 833,75 13 962 4 589,32 24/02/2026 3 42 200,74 1 50 240 25/02/2026 2 196 935,92 1 15 71,70 26/02/2026 5 225 1 072,51 5 130 622,70 27/02/2026 2 50 239,50 0 0 0 02/03/2026 9 161 756,70 0 0 0 03/03/2026 19 972 4 381 1 15 70,20 04/03/2026 24 1 341 5 922,39 8 1 189 5 316,85 05/03/2026 14 1 167 5 065,48 4 130 572 06/03/2026 15 321 1 415,51 5 178 788,75 09/03/2026 16 408 1 792,87 3 111 487,29 10/03/2026 0 0 0 7 349 1 538,71 11/03/2026 3 142 626,22 1 1 4,42 12/03/2026 5 188 825,73 0 0 0 13/03/2026 2 30 132,10 1 11 48,51 16/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/03/2026 1 10 44,20 4 94 416,66 18/03/2026 2 24 106,42 0 0 0 19/03/2026 23 1 317 5 399,30 0 0 0 20/03/2026 11 486 1 900,31 6 174 685,47 23/03/2026 8 496 1 798 13 997 3 813,62 24/03/2026 10 1 066 3 991,42 1 4 15 25/03/2026 7 260 965,56 13 1 816 6 852,86 26/03/2026 8 501 1 878,10 7 718 2 713,32 27/03/2026 5 351 1 324,85 2 165 624,61 30/03/2026 3 170 643,89 9 780 2 984,28 31/03/2026 1 100 387 7 379 1 488,26 01/04/2026 7 129 509,95 0 0 0 02/04/2026 3 283 1 112,30 0 0 0 07/04/2026 14 750 2 934,08 2 220 868,45 08/04/2026 0 0 0 9 596 2 358,73 09/04/2026 1 50 201,50 2 84 339,36 10/04/2026 8 285 1 151,60 7 375 1 520,51 13/04/2026 9 431 1 730,34 0 0 0 14/04/2026 3 45 179,79 2 40 160,50 15/04/2026 7 143 566,91 4 46 185,21 GD / Invest Securities Transfer 16/04/2026 2 101 401,98 0 16/04/2026 0 1 1 3,98 17/04/2026 2 51 199,41 0 17/04/2026 0 4 251 1 001,99 20/04/2026 2 51 201,49 0 21/04/2026 6 201 786,92 0 21/04/2026 0 5 240 955,42 22/04/2026 3 51 196,86 0 22/04/2026 0 3 201 783,89 23/04/2026 2 51 194,85 0 23/04/2026 0 2 2 7,80 24/04/2026 2 20 76,80 0 24/04/2026 0 2 150 584,96 27/04/2026 3 101 391,92 0 27/04/2026 0 1 1 3,92 28/04/2026 3 82 312,90 0 28/04/2026 0 2 6 23,40 29/04/2026 2 3 11,52 0 29/04/2026 0 2 151 581,34 30/04/2026 5 104 393,42 0 30/04/2026 0 4 157 611,20 04/05/2026 1 1 3,80 0 04/05/2026 0 4 40 152 05/05/2026 2 51 191,82 0 05/05/2026 0 3 70 266,97 06/05/2026 5 151 573,80 0 06/05/2026 0 7 182 699,68 07/05/2026 1 1 3,88 0 07/05/2026 0 1 1 3,88 08/05/2026 2 51 195,88 0 08/05/2026 0 1 1 3,88 11/05/2026 5 149 564,30 0 11/05/2026 0 2 151 581,32 12/05/2026 1 1 3,79 0 12/05/2026 0 3 167 635,23 13/05/2026 4 133 511,75 0 13/05/2026 0 6 529 2 058,76 14/05/2026 0 1 1 3,86 15/05/2026 0 1 1 3,87 18/05/2026 3 401 1 547,90 0 18/05/2026 0 3 121 471,90 19/05/2026 4 452 1 743,68 0 19/05/2026 0 2 60 234 20/05/2026 0 6 475 1 848,74 21/05/2026 0 2 300 1 170 22/05/2026 0 2 250 950 25/05/2026 0 8 2 000 7 670 26/05/2026 0 1 500 1 940 27/05/2026 10 2 700 10 262 0 27/05/2026 0 2 474 1 836,16 28/05/2026 2 400 1 520 0 28/05/2026 0 1 1 3,84 29/05/2026 2 27 102,60 0 29/05/2026 0 2 153 587,52 01/06/2026 1 30 114 0 02/06/2026 2 343 1 303,40 0 03/06/2026 3 1 200 4 520 0 04/06/2026 1 25 93,75 0 05/06/2026 0 25 2 400 9 600 08/06/2026 3 150 636 0 08/06/2026 0 16 1 731 7 363,44 09/06/2026 5 250 1 030 0 09/06/2026 0 5 270 1 131,60 10/06/2026 3 600 2 480 0 10/06/2026 0 1 100 416 11/06/2026 4 219 910,28 0 12/06/2026 4 581 2 369,72 0 12/06/2026 0 1 2 8,24 15/06/2026 0 7 398 1 663,76 16/06/2026 8 600 2 491 0 16/06/2026 0 1 100 420 17/06/2026 4 400 1 638 0 19/06/2026 2 329 1 342,32 0 22/06/2026 0 3 300 1 248 23/06/2026 0 4 300 1 284 24/06/2026 7 1 100 4 652 0 24/06/2026 0 2 131 571,16 25/06/2026 0 2 400 1 672 26/06/2026 1 100 420 0 26/06/2026 0 1 200 848 29/06/2026 1 100 416 0 30/06/2026 0 2 200 840

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