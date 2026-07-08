Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

 | Source: TOUAX TOUAX

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 8 July 2026 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

 

As of June 30, 2026, the following assets were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 5,600 TOUAX shares
  • Cash balance: €37,619.38
  • Number of buy transactions executed during the half-year period: 538
  • Number of sell transactions executed during the half-year period: 462
  • Volume traded during the half-year period on the buy side: 30,258 shares for €125,279.60
  • Volume traded during the half-year period on the sell side: 31,478 shares for €130,560.05

As of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:

  • Number of shares: 6,820
  • Cash balance: €32,242.67

At the inception of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account contained:

  • 0 TOUAX shares
  • €100,000

NB:

  • Interest: €96.26
  • Gilbert Dupont fees: €414

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the Euronext Growth All-Share Index GR, Euronext Growth All-Share Index NR and Euronext Growth All-Share Index.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        

APPENDIX

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmount (EUR)Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmount (EUR)
TOTAL53830 258125 279,6046231 478130 560,05
02/01/20261200826222 3679 990,87
05/01/2026114822 083,9892851 237,73
06/01/20265123535,1521043,70
07/01/202600052451 078,76
08/01/202611253,403144641,38
09/01/202682361 045,2931775,98
12/01/20265117519,59265289,25
13/01/202683641 600,94000
14/01/20262105459,354130569,95
15/01/202600052951 304,14
16/01/2026236160,20000
19/01/20265160706,80000
20/01/202682961 298,40000
21/01/20264151658,47000
22/01/2026000166883 045,50
23/01/202600094051 851,30
26/01/2026114231 954,777188878,99
27/01/2026497446,875178819,10
28/01/2026102381 099,99102681 241,43
29/01/20266171792000
30/01/202683491 597,51188406,56
02/02/202698203 715,91000
03/02/2026138623 859,09000
04/02/202600084181 865,37
05/02/20268149666,09000
06/02/20262192854,4053711 669,50
09/02/2026152233,4852491 120,50
10/02/2026125112,7573891 757,46
11/02/2026360271,202100453
12/02/2026112881 295,115146660,78
13/02/20264146651,3432611 174,60
16/02/2026129131,08128273 763,84
17/02/2026269313,9542401 093,39
18/02/2026000452238,06
19/02/202683301 500,81000
20/02/2026000122541 165,91
23/02/20263175833,75139624 589,32
24/02/2026342200,74150240
25/02/20262196935,9211571,70
26/02/202652251 072,515130622,70
27/02/2026250239,50000
02/03/20269161756,70000
03/03/2026199724 38111570,20
04/03/2026241 3415 922,3981 1895 316,85
05/03/2026141 1675 065,484130572
06/03/2026153211 415,515178788,75
09/03/2026164081 792,873111487,29
10/03/202600073491 538,71
11/03/20263142626,22114,42
12/03/20265188825,73000
13/03/2026230132,1011148,51
16/03/2026000000
17/03/202611044,20494416,66
18/03/2026224106,42000
19/03/2026231 3175 399,30000
20/03/2026114861 900,316174685,47
23/03/202684961 798139973 813,62
24/03/2026101 0663 991,421415
25/03/20267260965,56131 8166 852,86
26/03/202685011 878,1077182 713,32
27/03/202653511 324,852165624,61
30/03/20263170643,8997802 984,28
31/03/2026110038773791 488,26
01/04/20267129509,95000
02/04/202632831 112,30000
07/04/2026147502 934,082220868,45
08/04/202600095962 358,73
09/04/2026150201,50284339,36
10/04/202682851 151,6073751 520,51
13/04/202694311 730,34000
14/04/2026345179,79240160,50
15/04/20267143566,91446185,21
GD / Invest Securities Transfer
16/04/20262101401,98  0
16/04/2026  0113,98
17/04/2026251199,41  0
17/04/2026  042511 001,99
20/04/2026251201,49  0
21/04/20266201786,92  0
21/04/2026  05240955,42
22/04/2026351196,86  0
22/04/2026  03201783,89
23/04/2026251194,85  0
23/04/2026  0227,80
24/04/202622076,80  0
24/04/2026  02150584,96
27/04/20263101391,92  0
27/04/2026  0113,92
28/04/2026382312,90  0
28/04/2026  02623,40
29/04/20262311,52  0
29/04/2026  02151581,34
30/04/20265104393,42  0
30/04/2026  04157611,20
04/05/2026113,80  0
04/05/2026  0440152
05/05/2026251191,82  0
05/05/2026  0370266,97
06/05/20265151573,80  0
06/05/2026  07182699,68
07/05/2026113,88  0
07/05/2026  0113,88
08/05/2026251195,88  0
08/05/2026  0113,88
11/05/20265149564,30  0
11/05/2026  02151581,32
12/05/2026113,79  0
12/05/2026  03167635,23
13/05/20264133511,75  0
13/05/2026  065292 058,76
14/05/2026  0113,86
15/05/2026  0113,87
18/05/202634011 547,90  0
18/05/2026  03121471,90
19/05/202644521 743,68  0
19/05/2026  0260234
20/05/2026  064751 848,74
21/05/2026  023001 170
22/05/2026  02250950
25/05/2026  082 0007 670
26/05/2026  015001 940
27/05/2026102 70010 262  0
27/05/2026  024741 836,16
28/05/202624001 520  0
28/05/2026  0113,84
29/05/2026227102,60  0
29/05/2026  02153587,52
01/06/2026130114  0
02/06/202623431 303,40  0
03/06/202631 2004 520  0
04/06/202612593,75  0
05/06/2026  0252 4009 600
08/06/20263150636  0
08/06/2026  0161 7317 363,44
09/06/202652501 030  0
09/06/2026  052701 131,60
10/06/202636002 480  0
10/06/2026  01100416
11/06/20264219910,28  0
12/06/202645812 369,72  0
12/06/2026  0128,24
15/06/2026  073981 663,76
16/06/202686002 491  0
16/06/2026  01100420
17/06/202644001 638  0
19/06/202623291 342,32  0
22/06/2026  033001 248
23/06/2026  043001 284
24/06/202671 1004 652  0
24/06/2026  02131571,16
25/06/2026  024001 672
26/06/20261100420  0
26/06/2026  01200848
29/06/20261100416  0
30/06/2026  02200840

Attachment


Attachments

press release 8 July 2026 - half year statement of the liquidity contract
GlobeNewswire

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