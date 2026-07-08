Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 8 July 2026 5:45 PM
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
As of June 30, 2026, the following assets were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 5,600 TOUAX shares
- Cash balance: €37,619.38
- Number of buy transactions executed during the half-year period: 538
- Number of sell transactions executed during the half-year period: 462
- Volume traded during the half-year period on the buy side: 30,258 shares for €125,279.60
- Volume traded during the half-year period on the sell side: 31,478 shares for €130,560.05
As of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:
- Number of shares: 6,820
- Cash balance: €32,242.67
At the inception of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account contained:
- 0 TOUAX shares
- €100,000
NB:
- Interest: €96.26
- Gilbert Dupont fees: €414
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the Euronext Growth All-Share Index GR, Euronext Growth All-Share Index NR and Euronext Growth All-Share Index.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
APPENDIX
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount (EUR)
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount (EUR)
|TOTAL
|538
|30 258
|125 279,60
|462
|31 478
|130 560,05
|02/01/2026
|1
|200
|826
|22
|2 367
|9 990,87
|05/01/2026
|11
|482
|2 083,98
|9
|285
|1 237,73
|06/01/2026
|5
|123
|535,15
|2
|10
|43,70
|07/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|5
|245
|1 078,76
|08/01/2026
|1
|12
|53,40
|3
|144
|641,38
|09/01/2026
|8
|236
|1 045,29
|3
|17
|75,98
|12/01/2026
|5
|117
|519,59
|2
|65
|289,25
|13/01/2026
|8
|364
|1 600,94
|0
|0
|0
|14/01/2026
|2
|105
|459,35
|4
|130
|569,95
|15/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|5
|295
|1 304,14
|16/01/2026
|2
|36
|160,20
|0
|0
|0
|19/01/2026
|5
|160
|706,80
|0
|0
|0
|20/01/2026
|8
|296
|1 298,40
|0
|0
|0
|21/01/2026
|4
|151
|658,47
|0
|0
|0
|22/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|16
|688
|3 045,50
|23/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|9
|405
|1 851,30
|26/01/2026
|11
|423
|1 954,77
|7
|188
|878,99
|27/01/2026
|4
|97
|446,87
|5
|178
|819,10
|28/01/2026
|10
|238
|1 099,99
|10
|268
|1 241,43
|29/01/2026
|6
|171
|792
|0
|0
|0
|30/01/2026
|8
|349
|1 597,51
|1
|88
|406,56
|02/02/2026
|9
|820
|3 715,91
|0
|0
|0
|03/02/2026
|13
|862
|3 859,09
|0
|0
|0
|04/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|8
|418
|1 865,37
|05/02/2026
|8
|149
|666,09
|0
|0
|0
|06/02/2026
|2
|192
|854,40
|5
|371
|1 669,50
|09/02/2026
|1
|52
|233,48
|5
|249
|1 120,50
|10/02/2026
|1
|25
|112,75
|7
|389
|1 757,46
|11/02/2026
|3
|60
|271,20
|2
|100
|453
|12/02/2026
|11
|288
|1 295,11
|5
|146
|660,78
|13/02/2026
|4
|146
|651,34
|3
|261
|1 174,60
|16/02/2026
|1
|29
|131,08
|12
|827
|3 763,84
|17/02/2026
|2
|69
|313,95
|4
|240
|1 093,39
|18/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|238,06
|19/02/2026
|8
|330
|1 500,81
|0
|0
|0
|20/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|12
|254
|1 165,91
|23/02/2026
|3
|175
|833,75
|13
|962
|4 589,32
|24/02/2026
|3
|42
|200,74
|1
|50
|240
|25/02/2026
|2
|196
|935,92
|1
|15
|71,70
|26/02/2026
|5
|225
|1 072,51
|5
|130
|622,70
|27/02/2026
|2
|50
|239,50
|0
|0
|0
|02/03/2026
|9
|161
|756,70
|0
|0
|0
|03/03/2026
|19
|972
|4 381
|1
|15
|70,20
|04/03/2026
|24
|1 341
|5 922,39
|8
|1 189
|5 316,85
|05/03/2026
|14
|1 167
|5 065,48
|4
|130
|572
|06/03/2026
|15
|321
|1 415,51
|5
|178
|788,75
|09/03/2026
|16
|408
|1 792,87
|3
|111
|487,29
|10/03/2026
|0
|0
|0
|7
|349
|1 538,71
|11/03/2026
|3
|142
|626,22
|1
|1
|4,42
|12/03/2026
|5
|188
|825,73
|0
|0
|0
|13/03/2026
|2
|30
|132,10
|1
|11
|48,51
|16/03/2026
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17/03/2026
|1
|10
|44,20
|4
|94
|416,66
|18/03/2026
|2
|24
|106,42
|0
|0
|0
|19/03/2026
|23
|1 317
|5 399,30
|0
|0
|0
|20/03/2026
|11
|486
|1 900,31
|6
|174
|685,47
|23/03/2026
|8
|496
|1 798
|13
|997
|3 813,62
|24/03/2026
|10
|1 066
|3 991,42
|1
|4
|15
|25/03/2026
|7
|260
|965,56
|13
|1 816
|6 852,86
|26/03/2026
|8
|501
|1 878,10
|7
|718
|2 713,32
|27/03/2026
|5
|351
|1 324,85
|2
|165
|624,61
|30/03/2026
|3
|170
|643,89
|9
|780
|2 984,28
|31/03/2026
|1
|100
|387
|7
|379
|1 488,26
|01/04/2026
|7
|129
|509,95
|0
|0
|0
|02/04/2026
|3
|283
|1 112,30
|0
|0
|0
|07/04/2026
|14
|750
|2 934,08
|2
|220
|868,45
|08/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|9
|596
|2 358,73
|09/04/2026
|1
|50
|201,50
|2
|84
|339,36
|10/04/2026
|8
|285
|1 151,60
|7
|375
|1 520,51
|13/04/2026
|9
|431
|1 730,34
|0
|0
|0
|14/04/2026
|3
|45
|179,79
|2
|40
|160,50
|15/04/2026
|7
|143
|566,91
|4
|46
|185,21
|GD / Invest Securities Transfer
|16/04/2026
|2
|101
|401,98
|0
|16/04/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,98
|17/04/2026
|2
|51
|199,41
|0
|17/04/2026
|0
|4
|251
|1 001,99
|20/04/2026
|2
|51
|201,49
|0
|21/04/2026
|6
|201
|786,92
|0
|21/04/2026
|0
|5
|240
|955,42
|22/04/2026
|3
|51
|196,86
|0
|22/04/2026
|0
|3
|201
|783,89
|23/04/2026
|2
|51
|194,85
|0
|23/04/2026
|0
|2
|2
|7,80
|24/04/2026
|2
|20
|76,80
|0
|24/04/2026
|0
|2
|150
|584,96
|27/04/2026
|3
|101
|391,92
|0
|27/04/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,92
|28/04/2026
|3
|82
|312,90
|0
|28/04/2026
|0
|2
|6
|23,40
|29/04/2026
|2
|3
|11,52
|0
|29/04/2026
|0
|2
|151
|581,34
|30/04/2026
|5
|104
|393,42
|0
|30/04/2026
|0
|4
|157
|611,20
|04/05/2026
|1
|1
|3,80
|0
|04/05/2026
|0
|4
|40
|152
|05/05/2026
|2
|51
|191,82
|0
|05/05/2026
|0
|3
|70
|266,97
|06/05/2026
|5
|151
|573,80
|0
|06/05/2026
|0
|7
|182
|699,68
|07/05/2026
|1
|1
|3,88
|0
|07/05/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,88
|08/05/2026
|2
|51
|195,88
|0
|08/05/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,88
|11/05/2026
|5
|149
|564,30
|0
|11/05/2026
|0
|2
|151
|581,32
|12/05/2026
|1
|1
|3,79
|0
|12/05/2026
|0
|3
|167
|635,23
|13/05/2026
|4
|133
|511,75
|0
|13/05/2026
|0
|6
|529
|2 058,76
|14/05/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,86
|15/05/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,87
|18/05/2026
|3
|401
|1 547,90
|0
|18/05/2026
|0
|3
|121
|471,90
|19/05/2026
|4
|452
|1 743,68
|0
|19/05/2026
|0
|2
|60
|234
|20/05/2026
|0
|6
|475
|1 848,74
|21/05/2026
|0
|2
|300
|1 170
|22/05/2026
|0
|2
|250
|950
|25/05/2026
|0
|8
|2 000
|7 670
|26/05/2026
|0
|1
|500
|1 940
|27/05/2026
|10
|2 700
|10 262
|0
|27/05/2026
|0
|2
|474
|1 836,16
|28/05/2026
|2
|400
|1 520
|0
|28/05/2026
|0
|1
|1
|3,84
|29/05/2026
|2
|27
|102,60
|0
|29/05/2026
|0
|2
|153
|587,52
|01/06/2026
|1
|30
|114
|0
|02/06/2026
|2
|343
|1 303,40
|0
|03/06/2026
|3
|1 200
|4 520
|0
|04/06/2026
|1
|25
|93,75
|0
|05/06/2026
|0
|25
|2 400
|9 600
|08/06/2026
|3
|150
|636
|0
|08/06/2026
|0
|16
|1 731
|7 363,44
|09/06/2026
|5
|250
|1 030
|0
|09/06/2026
|0
|5
|270
|1 131,60
|10/06/2026
|3
|600
|2 480
|0
|10/06/2026
|0
|1
|100
|416
|11/06/2026
|4
|219
|910,28
|0
|12/06/2026
|4
|581
|2 369,72
|0
|12/06/2026
|0
|1
|2
|8,24
|15/06/2026
|0
|7
|398
|1 663,76
|16/06/2026
|8
|600
|2 491
|0
|16/06/2026
|0
|1
|100
|420
|17/06/2026
|4
|400
|1 638
|0
|19/06/2026
|2
|329
|1 342,32
|0
|22/06/2026
|0
|3
|300
|1 248
|23/06/2026
|0
|4
|300
|1 284
|24/06/2026
|7
|1 100
|4 652
|0
|24/06/2026
|0
|2
|131
|571,16
|25/06/2026
|0
|2
|400
|1 672
|26/06/2026
|1
|100
|420
|0
|26/06/2026
|0
|1
|200
|848
|29/06/2026
|1
|100
|416
|0
|30/06/2026
|0
|2
|200
|840
Attachment