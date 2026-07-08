Renault SA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2026

Regulated Information



July 8, 2026

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:

248,156 shares

18,088,080 euros

In the first half of 2026, were carried out:

6,497 purchase transactions for 1,693,291 shares and 50,541,961 euros

8,315 sale transactions for 1,588,865 shares and 47,568,356 euros

For information:

1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

143,730 shares

21,061,685 euros

In the second half of 2025, were carried out:

7,239 purchase transactions for 1,585,881 shares and 54,894,756 euros

9,555 sale transactions for 1,571,001 shares and 54,826,677 euros

2. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share

25,000,000 euros

In addition, the aggregated data for each trading day (number of transactions and volume traded, both for purchases and sales, in terms of number of shares and capital) are summarised in the table below:

Buy Sell Date

dd/mm/yy Quantity Number of transactions Amount

(in €) Quantity Number of transactions Amount

(in €) 02/01/2026 3,250 23 116,025.00 7,000 34 251,734.70 05/01/2026 30,000 185 1,074,924.00 1,500 15 54,187.50 06/01/2026 10,000 59 352,755.00 1,500 15 53,610.00 07/01/2026 5,000 15 173,500.00 5,000 48 174,000.00 08/01/2026 50,000 169 1,691,980.00 30,000 166 1,019,679.00 09/01/2026 10,500 30 354,400.20 30,500 191 1,037,423.95 12/01/2026 19,000 62 634,657.00 19,086 103 638,733.98 13/01/2026 14,199 50 470,367.43 14,199 145 472,282.88 14/01/2026 20,750 94 690,140.85 20,750 140 693,465.00 15/01/2026 17,500 83 576,924.25 16/01/2026 10,000 49 323,750.00 19/01/2026 15,000 38 463,699.50 15,000 43 465,000.00 20/01/2026 5,000 11 156,000.00 10,000 51 315,549.00 21/01/2026 4,250 24 137,842.38 22/01/2026 29,000 55 947,444.50 11,500 62 377,129.85 23/01/2026 750 1 24,225.00 750 5 24,337.50 26/01/2026 10,000 43 321,393.00 10,000 71 321,968.00 27/01/2026 15,000 63 477,300.00 10,000 55 318,600.00 28/01/2026 5,750 36 184,062.68 29/01/2026 15,000 47 475,849.50 15,000 117 477,004.50 30/01/2026 10,164 37 321,709.91 10,164 92 323,198.94 02/02/2026 750 3 24,082.50 03/02/2026 37,500 148 1,158,551.25 28,000 168 865,104.80 04/02/2026 12,000 59 372,994.80 05/02/2026 15,000 85 476,800.50 15,000 83 479,115.00 06/02/2026 47,500 166 1,455,452.25 47,500 199 1,461,969.25 09/02/2026 1,500 6 46,612.50 10/02/2026 3,250 21 102,305.13 11/02/2026 15,000 56 470,050.50 15,000 84 471,699.00 12/02/2026 1,500 9 47,775.00 2,250 9 72,420.08 13/02/2026 8,000 47 258,460.00 8,750 58 285,037.38 16/02/2026 22,967 88 743,411.93 22,967 77 744,824.40 17/02/2026 1,500 15 48,987.45 3,500 15 114,642.50 18/02/2026 8,391 39 272,354.24 9,790 94 320,069.37 19/02/2026 33,750 68 1,081,036.13 41,250 243 1,365,651.38 20/02/2026 12,500 19 398,210.00 12,500 95 403,550.00 23/02/2026 10,000 37 321,300.00 10,000 44 323,000.00 24/02/2026 4,250 23 138,267.38 25/02/2026 20,000 82 650,350.00 20,000 74 651,856.00 26/02/2026 16,000 59 518,360.00 10,750 86 350,534.93 27/02/2026 15,000 80 481,900.50 7,500 50 241,500.00 02/03/2026 45,000 97 1,384,002.00 40,000 261 1,233,136.00 03/03/2026 40,000 73 1,176,636.00 04/03/2026 7,500 23 218,750.25 47,500 257 1,397,250.50 05/03/2026 8,000 37 229,750.40 3,000 11 87,442.50 06/03/2026 20,750 65 590,449.55 20,750 156 593,412.65 09/03/2026 10,000 46 278,800.00 10,000 55 279,000.00 10/03/2026 7,250 18 204,667.50 7,250 39 205,359.88 11/03/2026 3,750 22 107,224.88 12/03/2026 5,750 20 164,425.28 5,750 52 164,912.30 13/03/2026 25,000 122 717,450.00 20,000 125 574,926.00 16/03/2026 10,000 39 283,000.00 5,000 19 142,325.00 17/03/2026 2,250 15 63,967.50 18/03/2026 10,000 57 281,800.00 750 5 21,525.00 19/03/2026 15,000 47 411,550.50 15,000 100 411,949.50 20/03/2026 2,250 2 61,650.00 3,250 14 90,162.48 23/03/2026 16,750 37 455,636.85 20,750 98 568,114.25 24/03/2026 15,000 54 414,045.00 15,000 86 414,618.00 25/03/2026 2,250 15 63,675.00 2,250 20 63,720.00 26/03/2026 13,953 72 388,992.90 14,703 57 410,648.91 27/03/2026 10,750 46 302,032.00 11,500 50 323,995.25 30/03/2026 20,000 75 559,000.00 21,250 160 596,260.13 31/03/2026 7,500 23 214,449.75 7,500 31 214,905.00 01/04/2026 2,501 2 75,030.00 6,750 24 202,772.70 02/04/2026 10,000 28 296,000.00 6,750 16 202,157.78 07/04/2026 22,500 121 667,149.75 2,250 7 68,167.58 08/04/2026 1,000 1 31,450.00 11,000 19 347,099.50 09/04/2026 20,000 71 621,700.00 10,000 11 312,465.00 10/04/2026 11,754 55 362,763.70 7,250 19 224,974.75 13/04/2026 15,000 51 457,800.00 15,000 80 459,000.00 14/04/2026 2,000 5 62,000.00 2,250 16 70,004.93 15/04/2026 5,000 26 156,000.00 25,000 116 782,450.00 16/04/2026 500 1 15,780.00 750 3 23,730.00 17/04/2026 4,250 25 135,835.10 20/04/2026 35,000 130 1,118,750.50 30,000 176 959,949.00 21/04/2026 5,000 35 157,250.00 5,750 33 181,349.83 22/04/2026 10,000 13 313,200.00 10,000 44 313,953.00 23/04/2026 10,000 47 312,233.00 12,500 21 406,825.00 24/04/2026 27,700 82 834,567.76 20,200 125 611,247.96 27/04/2026 7,500 35 224,937.75 18,500 117 558,011.80 28/04/2026 15,000 84 456,799.50 7,500 28 228,900.00 29/04/2026 11,500 53 345,449.65 1,500 6 45,637.50 30/04/2026 12,500 63 368,300.00 12,500 34 369,750.00 04/05/2026 16,500 81 486,924.90 16,500 51 489,150.75 05/05/2026 25,000 64 732,350.00 25,000 150 734,502.50 06/05/2026 9,000 32 277,972.20 21,250 105 661,159.75 07/05/2026 5,000 9 155,500.00 15,000 61 468,330.00 08/05/2026 10,000 28 284,650.00 10,000 34 287,000.00 11/05/2026 27,500 30 757,625.00 27,500 120 766,801.75 12/05/2026 17,500 95 482,557.25 12,500 73 345,860.00 13/05/2026 15,000 90 408,499.50 20,750 131 569,267.95 14/05/2026 2,250 11 64,080.00 2,250 13 64,222.43 15/05/2026 1,500 12 42,450.00 1,500 8 42,675.00 18/05/2026 6,000 39 168,960.00 7,750 48 220,779.68 19/05/2026 15,000 58 423,808.50 8,500 52 242,010.30 20/05/2026 25,000 96 690,800.00 15,015 16 416,619.70 21/05/2026 10,000 50 275,000.00 10,000 38 278,800.00 22/05/2026 1,500 7 41,625.00 25/05/2026 1,000 6 28,710.00 4,250 20 121,309.88 26/05/2026 10,000 36 286,750.00 19,985 152 576,275.47 27/05/2026 7,000 31 206,509.80 28/05/2026 15,000 51 445,300.50 10,000 30 298,000.00 29/05/2026 6,500 32 192,349.95 6,500 51 192,882.30 01/06/2026 62,500 294 1,800,775.00 57,500 284 1,660,548.25 02/06/2026 49,500 209 1,389,375.90 49,500 247 1,393,855.65 03/06/2026 25,000 121 689,700.00 20,000 128 552,250.00 04/06/2026 13,526 48 367,102.40 13,526 51 368,636.25 05/06/2026 10,000 22 268,750.00 15,000 58 405,825.00 08/06/2026 7,911 68 211,205.50 10,000 33 268,751.00 09/06/2026 6,725 24 180,588.44 8,225 62 221,740.24 10/06/2026 15,000 106 402,049.50 11,005 50 296,386.66 11/06/2026 5,750 31 152,174.90 11,250 58 300,755.25 12/06/2026 5,000 16 138,500.00 5,000 21 139,025.00 15/06/2026 4,250 23 122,825.00 5,250 18 152,160.23 16/06/2026 22,500 74 636,050.25 17/06/2026 21,000 62 571,838.40 21,000 52 573,591.90 18/06/2026 30,000 79 801,768.00 29,250 155 784,464.53 19/06/2026 4,250 14 116,837.60 22/06/2026 20,000 78 555,250.00 20,000 88 555,500.00 23/06/2026 27,500 140 735,350.00 25,000 82 670,000.00 24/06/2026 5,000 23 132,250.00 7,500 45 199,512.75 25/06/2026 35,000 117 924,549.50 25,000 156 662,400.00 26/06/2026 5,000 25 130,000.00 10,000 35 262,350.00 29/06/2026 17,500 54 445,100.25 5,000 13 128,650.00 30/06/2026 15,000 80 374,500.50 7,500 17 187,149.75 TOTAL 1,693,291 6,497 50,541,961 1,588,865 8,315 47,568,356

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com

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