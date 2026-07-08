Renault SA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2026

|Regulated Information
July 8, 2026
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:
- 248,156 shares
- 18,088,080 euros
In the first half of 2026, were carried out:
- 6,497 purchase transactions for 1,693,291 shares and 50,541,961 euros
- 8,315 sale transactions for 1,588,865 shares and 47,568,356 euros
For information:
1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 143,730 shares
- 21,061,685 euros
In the second half of 2025, were carried out:
- 7,239 purchase transactions for 1,585,881 shares and 54,894,756 euros
- 9,555 sale transactions for 1,571,001 shares and 54,826,677 euros
2. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- 25,000,000 euros
In addition, the aggregated data for each trading day (number of transactions and volume traded, both for purchases and sales, in terms of number of shares and capital) are summarised in the table below:
|Buy
|Sell
|Date
dd/mm/yy
|Quantity
|Number of transactions
|Amount
(in €)
|Quantity
|Number of transactions
|Amount
(in €)
|02/01/2026
|3,250
|23
|116,025.00
|7,000
|34
|251,734.70
|05/01/2026
|30,000
|185
|1,074,924.00
|1,500
|15
|54,187.50
|06/01/2026
|10,000
|59
|352,755.00
|1,500
|15
|53,610.00
|07/01/2026
|5,000
|15
|173,500.00
|5,000
|48
|174,000.00
|08/01/2026
|50,000
|169
|1,691,980.00
|30,000
|166
|1,019,679.00
|09/01/2026
|10,500
|30
|354,400.20
|30,500
|191
|1,037,423.95
|12/01/2026
|19,000
|62
|634,657.00
|19,086
|103
|638,733.98
|13/01/2026
|14,199
|50
|470,367.43
|14,199
|145
|472,282.88
|14/01/2026
|20,750
|94
|690,140.85
|20,750
|140
|693,465.00
|15/01/2026
|17,500
|83
|576,924.25
|16/01/2026
|10,000
|49
|323,750.00
|19/01/2026
|15,000
|38
|463,699.50
|15,000
|43
|465,000.00
|20/01/2026
|5,000
|11
|156,000.00
|10,000
|51
|315,549.00
|21/01/2026
|4,250
|24
|137,842.38
|22/01/2026
|29,000
|55
|947,444.50
|11,500
|62
|377,129.85
|23/01/2026
|750
|1
|24,225.00
|750
|5
|24,337.50
|26/01/2026
|10,000
|43
|321,393.00
|10,000
|71
|321,968.00
|27/01/2026
|15,000
|63
|477,300.00
|10,000
|55
|318,600.00
|28/01/2026
|5,750
|36
|184,062.68
|29/01/2026
|15,000
|47
|475,849.50
|15,000
|117
|477,004.50
|30/01/2026
|10,164
|37
|321,709.91
|10,164
|92
|323,198.94
|02/02/2026
|750
|3
|24,082.50
|03/02/2026
|37,500
|148
|1,158,551.25
|28,000
|168
|865,104.80
|04/02/2026
|12,000
|59
|372,994.80
|05/02/2026
|15,000
|85
|476,800.50
|15,000
|83
|479,115.00
|06/02/2026
|47,500
|166
|1,455,452.25
|47,500
|199
|1,461,969.25
|09/02/2026
|1,500
|6
|46,612.50
|10/02/2026
|3,250
|21
|102,305.13
|11/02/2026
|15,000
|56
|470,050.50
|15,000
|84
|471,699.00
|12/02/2026
|1,500
|9
|47,775.00
|2,250
|9
|72,420.08
|13/02/2026
|8,000
|47
|258,460.00
|8,750
|58
|285,037.38
|16/02/2026
|22,967
|88
|743,411.93
|22,967
|77
|744,824.40
|17/02/2026
|1,500
|15
|48,987.45
|3,500
|15
|114,642.50
|18/02/2026
|8,391
|39
|272,354.24
|9,790
|94
|320,069.37
|19/02/2026
|33,750
|68
|1,081,036.13
|41,250
|243
|1,365,651.38
|20/02/2026
|12,500
|19
|398,210.00
|12,500
|95
|403,550.00
|23/02/2026
|10,000
|37
|321,300.00
|10,000
|44
|323,000.00
|24/02/2026
|4,250
|23
|138,267.38
|25/02/2026
|20,000
|82
|650,350.00
|20,000
|74
|651,856.00
|26/02/2026
|16,000
|59
|518,360.00
|10,750
|86
|350,534.93
|27/02/2026
|15,000
|80
|481,900.50
|7,500
|50
|241,500.00
|02/03/2026
|45,000
|97
|1,384,002.00
|40,000
|261
|1,233,136.00
|03/03/2026
|40,000
|73
|1,176,636.00
|04/03/2026
|7,500
|23
|218,750.25
|47,500
|257
|1,397,250.50
|05/03/2026
|8,000
|37
|229,750.40
|3,000
|11
|87,442.50
|06/03/2026
|20,750
|65
|590,449.55
|20,750
|156
|593,412.65
|09/03/2026
|10,000
|46
|278,800.00
|10,000
|55
|279,000.00
|10/03/2026
|7,250
|18
|204,667.50
|7,250
|39
|205,359.88
|11/03/2026
|3,750
|22
|107,224.88
|12/03/2026
|5,750
|20
|164,425.28
|5,750
|52
|164,912.30
|13/03/2026
|25,000
|122
|717,450.00
|20,000
|125
|574,926.00
|16/03/2026
|10,000
|39
|283,000.00
|5,000
|19
|142,325.00
|17/03/2026
|2,250
|15
|63,967.50
|18/03/2026
|10,000
|57
|281,800.00
|750
|5
|21,525.00
|19/03/2026
|15,000
|47
|411,550.50
|15,000
|100
|411,949.50
|20/03/2026
|2,250
|2
|61,650.00
|3,250
|14
|90,162.48
|23/03/2026
|16,750
|37
|455,636.85
|20,750
|98
|568,114.25
|24/03/2026
|15,000
|54
|414,045.00
|15,000
|86
|414,618.00
|25/03/2026
|2,250
|15
|63,675.00
|2,250
|20
|63,720.00
|26/03/2026
|13,953
|72
|388,992.90
|14,703
|57
|410,648.91
|27/03/2026
|10,750
|46
|302,032.00
|11,500
|50
|323,995.25
|30/03/2026
|20,000
|75
|559,000.00
|21,250
|160
|596,260.13
|31/03/2026
|7,500
|23
|214,449.75
|7,500
|31
|214,905.00
|01/04/2026
|2,501
|2
|75,030.00
|6,750
|24
|202,772.70
|02/04/2026
|10,000
|28
|296,000.00
|6,750
|16
|202,157.78
|07/04/2026
|22,500
|121
|667,149.75
|2,250
|7
|68,167.58
|08/04/2026
|1,000
|1
|31,450.00
|11,000
|19
|347,099.50
|09/04/2026
|20,000
|71
|621,700.00
|10,000
|11
|312,465.00
|10/04/2026
|11,754
|55
|362,763.70
|7,250
|19
|224,974.75
|13/04/2026
|15,000
|51
|457,800.00
|15,000
|80
|459,000.00
|14/04/2026
|2,000
|5
|62,000.00
|2,250
|16
|70,004.93
|15/04/2026
|5,000
|26
|156,000.00
|25,000
|116
|782,450.00
|16/04/2026
|500
|1
|15,780.00
|750
|3
|23,730.00
|17/04/2026
|4,250
|25
|135,835.10
|20/04/2026
|35,000
|130
|1,118,750.50
|30,000
|176
|959,949.00
|21/04/2026
|5,000
|35
|157,250.00
|5,750
|33
|181,349.83
|22/04/2026
|10,000
|13
|313,200.00
|10,000
|44
|313,953.00
|23/04/2026
|10,000
|47
|312,233.00
|12,500
|21
|406,825.00
|24/04/2026
|27,700
|82
|834,567.76
|20,200
|125
|611,247.96
|27/04/2026
|7,500
|35
|224,937.75
|18,500
|117
|558,011.80
|28/04/2026
|15,000
|84
|456,799.50
|7,500
|28
|228,900.00
|29/04/2026
|11,500
|53
|345,449.65
|1,500
|6
|45,637.50
|30/04/2026
|12,500
|63
|368,300.00
|12,500
|34
|369,750.00
|04/05/2026
|16,500
|81
|486,924.90
|16,500
|51
|489,150.75
|05/05/2026
|25,000
|64
|732,350.00
|25,000
|150
|734,502.50
|06/05/2026
|9,000
|32
|277,972.20
|21,250
|105
|661,159.75
|07/05/2026
|5,000
|9
|155,500.00
|15,000
|61
|468,330.00
|08/05/2026
|10,000
|28
|284,650.00
|10,000
|34
|287,000.00
|11/05/2026
|27,500
|30
|757,625.00
|27,500
|120
|766,801.75
|12/05/2026
|17,500
|95
|482,557.25
|12,500
|73
|345,860.00
|13/05/2026
|15,000
|90
|408,499.50
|20,750
|131
|569,267.95
|14/05/2026
|2,250
|11
|64,080.00
|2,250
|13
|64,222.43
|15/05/2026
|1,500
|12
|42,450.00
|1,500
|8
|42,675.00
|18/05/2026
|6,000
|39
|168,960.00
|7,750
|48
|220,779.68
|19/05/2026
|15,000
|58
|423,808.50
|8,500
|52
|242,010.30
|20/05/2026
|25,000
|96
|690,800.00
|15,015
|16
|416,619.70
|21/05/2026
|10,000
|50
|275,000.00
|10,000
|38
|278,800.00
|22/05/2026
|1,500
|7
|41,625.00
|25/05/2026
|1,000
|6
|28,710.00
|4,250
|20
|121,309.88
|26/05/2026
|10,000
|36
|286,750.00
|19,985
|152
|576,275.47
|27/05/2026
|7,000
|31
|206,509.80
|28/05/2026
|15,000
|51
|445,300.50
|10,000
|30
|298,000.00
|29/05/2026
|6,500
|32
|192,349.95
|6,500
|51
|192,882.30
|01/06/2026
|62,500
|294
|1,800,775.00
|57,500
|284
|1,660,548.25
|02/06/2026
|49,500
|209
|1,389,375.90
|49,500
|247
|1,393,855.65
|03/06/2026
|25,000
|121
|689,700.00
|20,000
|128
|552,250.00
|04/06/2026
|13,526
|48
|367,102.40
|13,526
|51
|368,636.25
|05/06/2026
|10,000
|22
|268,750.00
|15,000
|58
|405,825.00
|08/06/2026
|7,911
|68
|211,205.50
|10,000
|33
|268,751.00
|09/06/2026
|6,725
|24
|180,588.44
|8,225
|62
|221,740.24
|10/06/2026
|15,000
|106
|402,049.50
|11,005
|50
|296,386.66
|11/06/2026
|5,750
|31
|152,174.90
|11,250
|58
|300,755.25
|12/06/2026
|5,000
|16
|138,500.00
|5,000
|21
|139,025.00
|15/06/2026
|4,250
|23
|122,825.00
|5,250
|18
|152,160.23
|16/06/2026
|22,500
|74
|636,050.25
|17/06/2026
|21,000
|62
|571,838.40
|21,000
|52
|573,591.90
|18/06/2026
|30,000
|79
|801,768.00
|29,250
|155
|784,464.53
|19/06/2026
|4,250
|14
|116,837.60
|22/06/2026
|20,000
|78
|555,250.00
|20,000
|88
|555,500.00
|23/06/2026
|27,500
|140
|735,350.00
|25,000
|82
|670,000.00
|24/06/2026
|5,000
|23
|132,250.00
|7,500
|45
|199,512.75
|25/06/2026
|35,000
|117
|924,549.50
|25,000
|156
|662,400.00
|26/06/2026
|5,000
|25
|130,000.00
|10,000
|35
|262,350.00
|29/06/2026
|17,500
|54
|445,100.25
|5,000
|13
|128,650.00
|30/06/2026
|15,000
|80
|374,500.50
|7,500
|17
|187,149.75
|TOTAL
|1,693,291
|6,497
|50,541,961
|1,588,865
|8,315
|47,568,356
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
|RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
|Florent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com
Attachment